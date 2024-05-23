Exploding NFL QB Salaries

Scoop City: Exploding NFL quarterback salaries, explained Comparing the rise of quarterback salaries to the salary cap before Trevor Lawrence's inevitable extension.

Interesting article. Key chart shows QB salaries not only increasing, but taking up a higher % of the salary cap over time. Highest contract was 19% of the cap in 2018, 25% of the cap in 2023.."For whatever reason, QBs have an increasing amount of leverage and are commanding more in the way of salary (as measured by % of the cap). The salary curve has also become somewhat flat - QB10 makes close to QB1, because of the leverage QBs now have, which in my view is ridiculous. Is this an issue, and should it be addressed by the NFL? No issue? Or an issue, but it is what it is and free markets should be left to solve for themselves? Link to article below the chart.The bad news is concluding point in the article:Teams know this, yet they still keep giving the QBs higher percentages of the cap. It shows you, the NFL is a business, and these are business decisions as much as they are football decisions.