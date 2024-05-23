 Exploding NFL QB Salaries | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Exploding NFL QB Salaries

Interesting article. Key chart shows QB salaries not only increasing, but taking up a higher % of the salary cap over time. Highest contract was 19% of the cap in 2018, 25% of the cap in 2023. "From 2018 to 2023, the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback saw their APY increase a total of 64 percent, while the NFL’s salary cap increased just 26.5 percent. And it’s not just the top of the market that has benefited. The tenth-highest QB salary in 2018, Joe Flacco’s $22 million, covered 12.4 percent of the cap. In 2023, Josh Allen’s $43 million ranked 10th, but still covered 19.1 percent (which is more than Rodgers, the highest-paid QB, took up in 2018)."

For whatever reason, QBs have an increasing amount of leverage and are commanding more in the way of salary (as measured by % of the cap). The salary curve has also become somewhat flat - QB10 makes close to QB1, because of the leverage QBs now have, which in my view is ridiculous. Is this an issue, and should it be addressed by the NFL? No issue? Or an issue, but it is what it is and free markets should be left to solve for themselves? Link to article below the chart.

The bad news is concluding point in the article: Only one team has won a Super Bowl with a quarterback taking over 14 percent of its cap (Patrick Mahomes in 2023, at 17.2 percent). Teams know this, yet they still keep giving the QBs higher percentages of the cap. It shows you, the NFL is a business, and these are business decisions as much as they are football decisions.


1716471684133.png

www.nytimes.com

Scoop City: Exploding NFL quarterback salaries, explained

Comparing the rise of quarterback salaries to the salary cap before Trevor Lawrence's inevitable extension.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
 
Click to expand...
Click to expand...
Click to expand...
Click to expand...
Click to expand...
phinsforlife said:
This is a misleading because Brady took less than what he was really worth when he was with NE and KC won a SB with Mahomes on his rookie deal.
I don't know the parameters of Brady's Tampa deal, but this suggests he also took a team friendly deal there too when they won in 2020.
What this does indicate to me is your best window is to draft the right QB and win one when he's still on a rookie contract pay scale which kind of countervails Chris Grier's 6 season re-build.
 
steeda said:
I am surprised that some salaries, not just QB's, aren't a percentage of the salary cap. I feel like that day is coming sooner rather than later.
Click to expand...
A lot of proposals make sense on the surface.

Then when I start thinking about the actual mechanics of how that would work, how that would affect players' leverage in FA negotiations, selling it to the NFLPA, the convoluted legal language that would have to be written in the CBA, possible ensuing legal challenges, etc., it seem like a lot of obstacles.
 
rent this space said:
I believe it was posted for that exact discussion and Andy was just letting him know he sees that
Click to expand...
How is that helpful in avoiding what you are claiming you don't want?

Is it your position that it is inevitable?

It takes two to argue..
 
