Exploding NFL QB Salaries

Interesting article. Key chart shows QB salaries not only increasing, but taking up a higher % of the salary cap over time. Highest contract was 19% of the cap in 2018, 25% of the cap in 2023. "From 2018 to 2023, the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback saw their APY increase a total of 64 percent, while the NFL’s salary cap increased just 26.5 percent. And it’s not just the top of the market that has benefited. The tenth-highest QB salary in 2018, Joe Flacco’s $22 million, covered 12.4 percent of the cap. In 2023, Josh Allen’s $43 million ranked 10th, but still covered 19.1 percent (which is more than Rodgers, the highest-paid QB, took up in 2018)."
For whatever reason, QBs have an increasing amount of leverage and are commanding more in the way of salary (as measured by % of the cap). The salary curve has also become somewhat flat - QB10 makes close to QB1, because of the leverage QBs now have, which in my view is ridiculous. Is this an issue, and should it be addressed by the NFL? No issue? Or an issue, but it is what it is and free markets should be left to solve for themselves? Link to article below the chart.
The bad news is concluding point in the article: Only one team has won a Super Bowl with a quarterback taking over 14 percent of its cap (Patrick Mahomes in 2023, at 17.2 percent). Teams know this, yet they still keep giving the QBs higher percentages of the cap. It shows you, the NFL is a business, and these are business decisions as much as they are football decisions.
Scoop City: Exploding NFL quarterback salaries, explained
Comparing the rise of quarterback salaries to the salary cap before Trevor Lawrence's inevitable extension.
www.nytimes.com
