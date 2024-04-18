 Extensions vs Cap Space | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Extensions vs Cap Space

It is beginning to look like Grier and Co. have planned this out pretty well.....
 
Bob512 said:
I've always felt a sign of a good GM, will always be thinking 2-3 yrs in advance. While also realizing when it's time to cut the cord on older players, and extending the younger more dynamic contributors.
 
dolfan91 said:
I agree......
 
This year was the year that I was really concerned with. They did better than expected. I don't think next year's team will be as talented as this past year, especially on the offensive and defensive lines. We lost good players and replaced with lesser talent. We will see what the draft brings and maybe more additions will follow after June 1st.
 
