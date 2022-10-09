External forces at work

Call it whatever makes you feel better…but this was no legitimate loss. I’ve known for weeks now that something isn’t right.



I honestly think we’re being punished. We brought damage to the shield.



Breaking league rules? Getting their Golden Boy caught up in ANOTHER scandal? The Flores legal claims of racism? And now renewing all the doubt about their concern for players safety?



Seriously. Reflect on each one of those for a minute and consider how much damage that has done to the “perception” of the league.



Does anyone think this shit, ALL THIS shit that has happened to us of late and in this game is just coincidence? Think about how the media has been covering us…it’s almost as if it was to set us up to fall FLAT on our face.



I don’t know if it’s the league punishing us, or if it was just Vegas interfering today, or if the Indian curse is legit…But there are sabotaging forces at work. You can see it in the media. You can see it on the field. There are too many things to point at.