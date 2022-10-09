 External forces at work | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

External forces at work

Call it whatever makes you feel better…but this was no legitimate loss. I’ve known for weeks now that something isn’t right.

I honestly think we’re being punished. We brought damage to the shield.

Breaking league rules? Getting their Golden Boy caught up in ANOTHER scandal? The Flores legal claims of racism? And now renewing all the doubt about their concern for players safety?

Seriously. Reflect on each one of those for a minute and consider how much damage that has done to the “perception” of the league.

Does anyone think this shit, ALL THIS shit that has happened to us of late and in this game is just coincidence? Think about how the media has been covering us…it’s almost as if it was to set us up to fall FLAT on our face.

I don’t know if it’s the league punishing us, or if it was just Vegas interfering today, or if the Indian curse is legit…But there are sabotaging forces at work. You can see it in the media. You can see it on the field. There are too many things to point at.
 
its-a-conspiracy.jpg
 
I felt the fix was in on the safety.
They had every chance to see an eligible receiver in the area. (Not a receiver ready to catch a pass) Hurts just threw a pass to Sander while his back was turned. No flag.
Two BS facemask calls.
 
What in the hemorrhaging phuck are you blathering on about?
 
it's a looooong season. every team goes through their licks. Once we get a healthy X,Jones, Tua, Armstead (hmm who am i missing lol) we should be good for 10 wins and playoffs.

Best thing about Jets winning is them thinking they're actually good. We were about to take the lead in the 4th quarter with 3rd stringers everywhere. We'll be alright
 
Go ahead. Take our your frustration on someone who is willing to accept that the world isn’t peaches and cream and that power, money, and influence dictate the happenings in the world. If that makes you feel better.

The word “conspiracy” has been deliberately tainted so that the moment a person raises a suspicion they’re immediately discredited in the argument and socially shamed. There is a difference between the JFK assasination and the “we never landed on the moon” or “green lizard aliens live among us!” All “conspiracies” are not the same. But “they” want you to believe they are. Silly peasants…and you actually carry out their will while you stand on that little pedestal you made yourself.

As for todays game…no.

What happened to Bridgewater was not bad luck.
 

mandal24 said:
it's a looooong season. every team goes through their licks. Once we get a healthy X,Jones, Tua, Armstead (hmm who am i missing lol) we should be good for 10 wins and playoffs.

Best thing about Jets winning is them thinking they're actually good. We were about to take the lead in the 4th quarter with 3rd stringers everywhere. We'll be alright

When it rains, does it rain rainbow colored gum drop in your neighborhood?
 

Well, those of us who have been fans for decades have seen plenty of September wonder Dolphins teams go on to crash and burn. No conspiracy needed.
 
