EZ "Wants to Play Football"

Dolphins WR Erik Ezukanma says he 'wants to play football'

The wideout wants to return to action.
Not going to lie, I completely forgot about Ezukanma. With the depth at WR switching around between Wilson, Berrios, Claypool, Chosen, Cracraft I forgot we had this big WR on the roster. Obviously it'll be damn near impossible for any WR to jump into the WR 1/2 spot on this team, but you'd think he could have been a contributing factor on ST and depth at WR. Good problem to have, but can't see him on the roster next year.
 
He was a huge disappointment in the action he did see - literally only used as a RB except for the occasional route where he typically was not targeted.

If I was him, I’d want to play too.

What I wouldn’t do, though, is comment like this publicly so late in the season where there is 0% chance you’re getting in so you’re just basically a distraction… I don’t think the organization will be SO bothered by it, but you’re not adding any value with that potential whine, either.

You want to play? Then be better at your job… they would have activated him if they thought he was going to add value.
 
Ruckus45 said:
Obviously it'll be damn near impossible for any WR to jump into the WR 1/2 spot on this team, but you'd think he could have been a contributing factor on ST and depth at WR. Good problem to have, but can't see him on the roster next year.
Hell be on the roster next year. I think he steps in to the 3rd WR spot, as Cedric Wilson will be cut. I dont think we bring back Cracraft, Chosen or Berrios. EE has more upside, imo.

He's being held out with his future in mind...
 
Potentially EZ is a good problem for the Dolphins to wrestle with and resolve. We have seen very little production from him but he has also had very, very limited opportunities in games to date. If Coach McDaniel likes him for the future, he may have a chance. However, if McDaniel concludes that he's simply just too far behind Cedrick Wilson, River Cracraft and Chase Claypool in talent, then it doesn't warrant investing further time and effort.
 
what is this, his second season?

can't see parting ways with him, a 4th round pick last year on his rookie contract.

not sure we use the last activation on him. depends on Wynn, i guess. not sure anyone else is going on "short term IR" in week 13?
 
