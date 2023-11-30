EZ "Wants to Play Football"

He was a huge disappointment in the action he did see - literally only used as a RB except for the occasional route where he typically was not targeted.



If I was him, I’d want to play too.



What I wouldn’t do, though, is comment like this publicly so late in the season where there is 0% chance you’re getting in so you’re just basically a distraction… I don’t think the organization will be SO bothered by it, but you’re not adding any value with that potential whine, either.



You want to play? Then be better at your job… they would have activated him if they thought he was going to add value.