EZ "Wants to Play Football"

Dolphins WR Erik Ezukanma says he 'wants to play football'
The wideout wants to return to action.
Not going to lie, I completely forgot about Ezukanma. With the depth at WR switching around between Wilson, Berrios, Claypool, Chosen, Cracraft I forgot we had this big WR on the roster. Obviously it'll be damn near impossible for any WR to jump into the WR 1/2 spot on this team, but you'd think he could have been a contributing factor on ST and depth at WR. Good problem to have, but can't see him on the roster next year.