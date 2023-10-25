Ezra Cleveland?

miamirw
Pro Bowler
- Joined
- Mar 15, 2004
- Messages
- 2,660
- Reaction score
- 266
Was reading a potential trades before deadline. Only one G on the list and NFL.com has him going to San Francisco. If he could play C also, wouldn't he make sense given the injury to Isaiah Wynn?
The addition of Dalton Risner could make Cleveland, an impending free agent, expendable in Minnesota. The status of a foot injury that kept him out in the victory over San Francisco might impede a trade. However, the former second-round pick is a stellar blocker and has improved in pass protection this season. He's played left guard the past three seasons after playing on the right side as a rookie. Also, Cleveland played tackle in college. That versatility would benefit a 49ers unit that has struggled to block in the interior. The Niners should be in the trade market in the coming days. Already having dealt for Randy Gregory, corner is also a need, but upgrading the interior blocking should be a priority.