Ezukanma will be our #3 receiver. Simple reason why

mandal24
Genesis
So I'm rewatching Waddle's top plays last year and I noticed he had some nice screen plays that he ended up getting big gains out of.. Who was blocking for him? Good ol' Cedrick Wilson
With Wilson gone, we don't have that very important bigger blocking receiver this offense needs. 49ers have one as well in Jauan Jennings
Wilson is 6'2 197, Jennings is 6'3 212, and Ezukanma is 6'2 206. They all fit the same mold
Obviously we're not putting Berrios or Washington out there to block. OBJ will probably end up on PUP and I can't imagine him being the blocking-type. He has too big of an ego. Sanders might be held onto as our final receiver until Cracraft comes back but he's also a bit undersized.
With Wilson gone, we don't have that very important bigger blocking receiver this offense needs. 49ers have one as well in Jauan Jennings
Wilson is 6'2 197, Jennings is 6'3 212, and Ezukanma is 6'2 206. They all fit the same mold
Obviously we're not putting Berrios or Washington out there to block. OBJ will probably end up on PUP and I can't imagine him being the blocking-type. He has too big of an ego. Sanders might be held onto as our final receiver until Cracraft comes back but he's also a bit undersized.