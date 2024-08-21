 Ezukanma will be our #3 receiver. Simple reason why | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ezukanma will be our #3 receiver. Simple reason why

So I'm rewatching Waddle's top plays last year and I noticed he had some nice screen plays that he ended up getting big gains out of.. Who was blocking for him? Good ol' Cedrick Wilson

With Wilson gone, we don't have that very important bigger blocking receiver this offense needs. 49ers have one as well in Jauan Jennings

Wilson is 6'2 197, Jennings is 6'3 212, and Ezukanma is 6'2 206. They all fit the same mold

Obviously we're not putting Berrios or Washington out there to block. OBJ will probably end up on PUP and I can't imagine him being the blocking-type. He has too big of an ego. Sanders might be held onto as our final receiver until Cracraft comes back but he's also a bit undersized.
 
This would be awesome if true...

Every single 'phins fan should hope that this happens.
 
Your post could have started and ended like this for “here’s why”:

Because everyone else will be too injured.
 
