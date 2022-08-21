He reminds me of Louisville DVP, but a lot stronger.



Strong body control, catch radius, and excellent positioning when tracking the football. He’s got some wiggle and YAC ability and will also fight for extra yardage. Personally, I love the kid. I loved the pick. Watched a bit of Red Raider football and he ALWAYS stands out.



I think he’s an immediate impact player who will see the field and make big plays for us this year. Gives a dimension that we don’t have in our top 3 guys. Sherfield will see snaps too. I like him as a route runner.



Kid just has a knack for making big plays. I’m a big fan of Cedric Wilson but I think EE can challenge for WR3 later in the season or at least in 2023.



If Bowden doesn’t make it he’s probably snatching #3 btw. Throwing that out there because I’ve seen a Larry Shannon jersey out in the wild before, so I know someone on here is going to buy his jersey, lol