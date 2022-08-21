Charlie Rivers
Yup. We are loaded at receiver.He reminds me of Louisville DVP, but a lot stronger.
Strong body control, catch radius, and excellent positioning when tracking the football. He’s got some wiggle and YAC ability and will also fight for extra yardage. Personally, I love the kid. I loved the pick. Watched a bit of Red Raider football and he ALWAYS stands out.
I think he’s an immediate impact player who will see the field and make big plays for us this year. Gives a dimension that we don’t have in our top 3 guys. Sherfield will see snaps too. I like him as a route runner.
Kid just has a knack for making big plays. I’m a big fan of Cedric Wilson but I think EE can challenge for WR3 later in the season or at least in 2023.
If Bowden doesn’t make it he’s probably snatching #3 btw.
The word is he breaks tackles like our number 1 TE should but can’t.
He asked for comments on this playmaker, that’s the best comment to make he’s broke more tackles in one preseason then your wonder boy has in his career.An Ezukanma thread turns into a bash Gesicki thread?
You're not satified with the dozens that already exist for that?