EZ is not ready yet according to the coaches but if Wilson is out this week he might be active. Have high hopes for him but no need to rush him as Sherfield and Cracraft are capable receivers
 
too bad he isn't a Special Teams maven.

he'd likely be active and getting valuable WR snaps every week.
 
Here's the actual article:

Dolphins assistant on why a training camp standout hasn’t played in first two games

September 22, 2022

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were stars in training camp and to no surprise have led the Dolphins’ wide receivers through two games of the NFL season.

However, another training camp standout, rookie Erik Ezukanma, has been a healthy scratch in both games. His position coach Wes Welker gave insight Thursday as to why the fourth-round pick has been inactive.

“At the end of the day, when you’re talking about fourth, fifth, sixth receivers on the roster, you’ve got to be able to play all three positions,” Welker said. “You’ve got to be able to play all three positions. ... To be able to plug and play guys and not lose a beat, not sit there and be nervous as a coach or anything else, it’s a huge learning process, being able to learn all these different positions week in and week out.

“It’s not the same plays every week, like at Texas Tech. It’s not hand signals on the sidelines. These are long calls. It’s a process. He’s preparing as if he’s playing, and he needs to continue to do that. I think over time we know what kind of talent he is. But again, we’ve got to keep everybody accountable when it comes to out there on the field.”

 
