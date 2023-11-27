F the Bills

allsilverdreams
Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2007
- Messages
- 4,791
- Reaction score
- 3,080
What else can I say
Still a very dangerous team, at some point we have to become Bills PosionThey really thought they were gonna be the next dominant team in the division. That was a short run.
That's Romo's job quite literally.Suck it Josh.
Suck it long, and suck it hard
Absolutely...they're just giving us a little cushion. Still have to win 'em.But we still have to finish our business to close the division out. Yes we got a good lead now we need to finish!