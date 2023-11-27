 F the Bills | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

F the Bills

As bad as it has been being a Dolphin fan at times.
I can't imagine how it feels to be a Bills fan.
 
Actual picture of a Bills fan
Scared Homer Simpson GIF by reactionseditor
 
week 18, josh Allen vs Mike White while tua and our starters rest

you know there will be plenty of bills fans there we can troll.

just take care of business now
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom