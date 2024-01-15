F1, Tennis, bad Uni's and a unserious organization

Phinsfan4089
The Dolphins are an unserious football organization. Stephen Ross is one of the more incompetent owners across the world.
He screwed over his fans taking away thousands of parking spots forcing fans to walk miles across 27th ave to catch a 100 dollar uber to leave the game, so he can host a boring ass car race and tennis match most locals can not afford to go.
And we wonder why we have one of the worst home field advantages in football.
Taking historic uniforms of a famous organization and destroying them.
Other powers in the NFL do that? KC, Steelers, San Fran?
Football has just never been the priority.
The fact Grier is still around shows Ross just doesn't care that much.
This franchise can not do a single thing correct.
We own having the longest playoff drought.
