F1 Thread

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Am I the only one on here who watches F1?

The Singapore GP is tonight at 1am EST. Is anyone gonna stay up and watch it?
 
Durango_95 said:
Watch them? I go to them.

Have you been to any races?

BTW... Singapore isn't until October.
No I've never been, I'd love to go to one tho.

I'm literally watching Oscar cross the line right now bc I fell asleep last night before the race started.

Do you think Maclaren is gonna run away with it all this season? They look dominant. I am kinda surprised how slow the RedBull and Farrari look.

And holy ****, how long is Helmut and Hoerner gonna let Lawson flounder around in the back of the field. They should have went after Carlos and brought him back into the RedBull family. Shocking how awful Lawson has looked so far.
 
It's too early to tell about McLaren. They've been my team of choice since 2015 when Jenson Button drove for them. He let my son and I into the garage at Austin when the weekend was nearly a downpour the entire time. I really didn't have a favorite up to that point.

They've (McLaren) definitely made some improvements over the past couple of seasons.

The races are a total blast if you're into crowds. And walking. Lots and lots of walking. The weather can be an issue, too. I've avoided the race in Japan for that very reason. Miami and Silverstone have been hot, Montreal, Singapore, Spa and Sao Paulo have been perfect. Austin was a flood.

Bucket list are Monaco (of course), and Australia.

Didn't Lawson **** talk about Ricciardo? He's getting what he deserves. I wouldn't be surprised if the hook comes out for him.

Two weeks and it's "Lights Out" in Japan.
 
