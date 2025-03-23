It's too early to tell about McLaren. They've been my team of choice since 2015 when Jenson Button drove for them. He let my son and I into the garage at Austin when the weekend was nearly a downpour the entire time. I really didn't have a favorite up to that point.



They've (McLaren) definitely made some improvements over the past couple of seasons.



The races are a total blast if you're into crowds. And walking. Lots and lots of walking. The weather can be an issue, too. I've avoided the race in Japan for that very reason. Miami and Silverstone have been hot, Montreal, Singapore, Spa and Sao Paulo have been perfect. Austin was a flood.



Bucket list are Monaco (of course), and Australia.



Didn't Lawson **** talk about Ricciardo? He's getting what he deserves. I wouldn't be surprised if the hook comes out for him.



Two weeks and it's "Lights Out" in Japan.