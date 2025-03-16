FA and Former Dolphins Value

Ozfin
With FA in full force wondering what would former Fin greats like Dan Marino, Bob Greise, Larry Csonka, Jason Taylor, Zach Thomas, Jake Scott, Dwight Stephenson, Nick Buoniconti, Larry Little, Richmond Webb, Jim Langer, Keith Sims, Bob Kuechenberg, Cake Wake, Ricky Williams, Mark Clayton, Mark Duper, Bryan Cox, John Offerdahl, Tim Bowens, Sam Madison, Paul Warfield and many others [pick your favourites]
If in their prime, looking at their position and what they could do individually.
How much would they be worth in todays FA? Length of contract and Dollar amount?
For Example Marino would be at least 60 million and some where 5-10 years in length in my eyes. Yes leaves Prescott in is wake.
