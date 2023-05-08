 FA list - 18 OT’s | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FA list - 18 OT’s

nfltraderumors.co

Available 2023 NFL Free Agent List By Position

NFL Trad Rumor's early list of 2023 NFL Free Agents broken down by position. This list will be updated throughout the year as players signed and released.
nfltraderumors.co nfltraderumors.co

Flemming, Fant and Shell I think are still in consideration.

Unsure on…wynn cannon remmers if they have anything left for depth probably not much.

I lean Flemming

Extremely underrated by Broncos Country at large, Fleming was arguably one of the team’s best offensive linemen in 2022. Playing both right tackle and left tackle, his versatility and ability to move defenders in the run game was displayed often as one of the few Broncos linemen who played at a favorable level.

https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/news/broncos-cameron-fleming-free-agent-rumor
 
