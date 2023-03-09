 FA predictions/ Gut Feelings? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FA predictions/ Gut Feelings?

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Throw out a name of a player you think Miami will sign in free agency. Just a gut feeling and then in a week we can see how many people guessed right.

I will start it off, I think Miami signs Jordan Poyer. I think he wants to be here and we try and make a splash move to get Vic a premier player for his scheme while also weakening the Bills.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

QB - Mike White to be the main backup to Tua.

Miami - re-signs Mostert, Wilson and Sherfield.
 
