FA QBs for 2025

Chances are slim this staff drafts a QB this year. They are on the hot seat with a roster disaster to deal with. Gabriel makes sense with his skill set and being left handed but we won't draft a QB unless the staff wants to throw a bone to the fans, and they won't have time to "develop" anybody.

Based on age and draft stock Mac Jones, Zach Wilson, or Justin Fields might be good options. Many of the others out there don't have upside. Snoop was OK but the wheels fell off in the end.

Unless there's a miracle our OL is going to be bad again Fields might be able to make things happen with his legs. None of the options are ideal, bidding against ourselves to pay Tua really f****d this team curious what FA QBs the forum think would be a good fit. There's more talent expertise here than on the dolphins payroll.
 
I’ve always been curious about Wilson , all the tools but something needs to be fixed .
 
IMO, the Hail Mary Grier SHOULD throw is take a QB round 3 or 4.

There are 2 things that will keep Grier here another 24 years:

1) Draft 2 solid starters at Oline & sign or trade for a star Olineman fixing our line keeping Tua upright & throwing darts downfield again like when Hill caught for 1800 yards.

2) AND THIS WOULD SOLIDIFY him for another 2 decades- hit the lottery on the next “where did he come from?” QB.

Out of those 3 you mentioned, I’d prefer Fields just so if I have to root for him finding the bottom of an ol’ Jay Daniels bottle (he may be Jack to you but when you’ve known him as long as I have…), I’d rather have a little fun doing so.

BTW, if you couldn’t infer why I’d be hitting the bottle, it means Tua went down again.
 
