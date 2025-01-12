FA QBs for 2025

Chances are slim this staff drafts a QB this year. They are on the hot seat with a roster disaster to deal with. Gabriel makes sense with his skill set and being left handed but we won't draft a QB unless the staff wants to throw a bone to the fans, and they won't have time to "develop" anybody.



Based on age and draft stock Mac Jones, Zach Wilson, or Justin Fields might be good options. Many of the others out there don't have upside. Snoop was OK but the wheels fell off in the end.



Unless there's a miracle our OL is going to be bad again Fields might be able to make things happen with his legs. None of the options are ideal, bidding against ourselves to pay Tua really f****d this team curious what FA QBs the forum think would be a good fit. There's more talent expertise here than on the dolphins payroll.