Facing the Harsh Truth (Warning, this is very pessimistic. It's not for the faint of heart and Kool-Aid drinkers)

BahamaFinFan78
Active Roster
This team is not built to win a championship. Next year we have no cap space and like 10,000 free agents. It will be a major chore just to keep the players we have. I am a Fins fan and I really hate to say this, but it's time...it's time to start over again. I know most of y'all can't handle this truth and think it's all rainbows and butterflies and will call me out for not being a "true" fan. But here's the truth. We need to trade all players with value this offseason, get as much cap space and draft picks as possible and rebuild. Sorry for this disappointing news.