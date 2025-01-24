Fact Not Opinion - The Dolphins And Grier Had A Terrible 2024 Offseason

Normally I am open to other opinions. One perspective that I have little tolerance for is the notion that the Dolphins had a good offseason last year. And I keep hearing that. It is just wrong. This is fact.



The team badly regressed this year. The regression was worse than the relative records suggest. Our schedule this year was a joke. Most of our wins were against teams vying for the first pick in this years draft. We actually lost to the Titans, and probably should have lost to the Jags (Etienne fumble), the Pats (toe tap endzone), and the first Jets game (kickoff short of end zone and returned). We were not that far away from a 5 win season or worse, because the team might have quit if some of those earlier games didn't go our way.



The offseason includes more than just the best of the acquisitions. This is the mistake I think people are making. The offseason includes the entirety of acquisitions made, draft and FA, both good and bad. The offseason includes players that we let go. The offseason also includes contracts that are signed.



The offseason includes having no capable backup QB, and includes rolling out with two awful guards.



The offseason is a mosaic of moves.



Were some of the moves and draft picks good? Sure. Although without going into detail, most of them probably not as good as a lot of people want to believe.



Bottom line, the team not only got substantially worse Y-Y, and we gravely impaired our future position with the asinine contracts that were handed out. The team was delusional enough to go all in on what is quite frankly a mediocre at best team. We got worse, and now we have a mess that will take years to undo given all the bad contracts that were handed out.



Anyone telling me we had a good 2024 offseason is nuts with their head out the window! Enough with the garbage already. I am so sick and tired of hearing everything is great all of the time when the team hasn't won a stinking playoff game in 24 years. The only thing they have done well is to win the lottery of suck!