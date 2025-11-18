FACT: We cant have nice things...

OrangeBowl
Looks like like JuJu Brents is 2 and done. He got ran off from indy because he was always injured. His 1st game with miami he gets hurt in the 4th quarter. 2nd game In madrid he mangles his foot and is going to miss the rest of the season. Kid has serious talent but is a tater chip. He is the football equivalent of a **** tease. Feel bad for the kid. He is bumming for sure.