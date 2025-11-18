 FACT: We cant have nice things... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FACT: We cant have nice things...

Looks like like JuJu Brents is 2 and done. He got ran off from indy because he was always injured. His 1st game with miami he gets hurt in the 4th quarter. 2nd game In madrid he mangles his foot and is going to miss the rest of the season. Kid has serious talent but is a tater chip. He is the football equivalent of a **** tease. Feel bad for the kid. He is bumming for sure.
 
I have a friend who truley believes the team is cursed becuase of the Native American burial ground. But in reality, we're an organization thats been built by people who are just bad at their jobs. The injuries arnt bc of a curse, they are because we had one of the worst GMs in the history of professional sports and he built an awful roster which was forced to rely on players who arnt durable.

Its not so much that we cant have nice things, its more that we just dont have many nice things
 
Definitely haven’t had nice things. Hopefully, this next guy changes that. Hope is all we have..
 
Looks like like JuJu Brents is 2 and done. He got ran off from indy because he was always injured. His 1st game with miami he gets hurt in the 4th quarter. 2nd game In madrid he mangles his foot and is going to miss the rest of the season. Kid has serious talent but is a tater chip. He is the football equivalent of a **** tease. Feel bad for the kid. He is bumming for sure.
Just don't sweat it. As I posted earlier, I'm numb to this crap with this team.
 
I agree that Grier is crap and brought in injury prone players, but it goes beyond that because over the years we’re getting injuries to players that have been historically healthy. It’s just bad luck. Look at the Lions. Last year and this year they’ve suffered an inordinate amount of injuries.
 
You mean like 30+ year old Tyreek Hill? Retired Darren Waller? Tua’s hip?

This is football. People get injured. Even young guys like Duck and Kader. Daniels and others were cheap because of their history.

Concussions and broke bones are often just bad luck. Most of the rest are history and/or age
 
I can buy that, but a lot of injuries over multiple years is more than 'bad luck.' Eventually 'luck' becomes routine.
 
