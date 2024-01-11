 Fade or corner route success rate | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fade or corner route success rate

67Stang

67Stang

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
9,457
Reaction score
4,724
Location
Tucson, AZ
Just wondering if anyone on here knows a way to figure out what our success rate is on the fade or corner route that McD has called repeatedly throughout the year? It has to be well under 20% success rate. This repeated play against the Titans game alone cost us that game and the AFC East.

I really like McD, but it is this type of play calling that has really cost us some games this year. That play needs to be dropped or at least ran a hell of a lot less!
 
Can anyone recall a time it was successful outside of the throw to Tyreek agains the Chargers in Week 1? I’m having a hard time.
 
I’d take my chances on the quick out Tyreek pylon catch we did last week and against NE week 2 over a fade ever again.
 
ForksPhin said:
Can anyone recall a time it was successful outside of the throw to Tyreek agains the Chargers in Week 1? I’m having a hard time.
Click to expand...
Nope. I do remember we were wondering why he doesn’t at least throw it Claypool if he insists on running it, but now we know the answer is because Claypool would likely run the route to about where the cheerleaders stand.
 
Archaeopteryx said:
Nope. I do remember we were wondering why he doesn’t at least throw it Claypool if he insists on running it, but now we know the answer is because Claypool would likely run the route to about where the cheerleaders stand.
Click to expand...
Claypool is out of it I would rather see them try Wilson if anyone
 
I despise the endzone corner/fade route
I have no idea the conversion percentages but you're asking for so much to go right for the play to work.
You're throwing the ball into a tight space on a timing route, the ball needs to go directly past the DB, and your WR typically has to leave his feet and land in bounds.
Tua and Tyreek converted it against Los Angeles this year, but the amount of precision/accuracy required to convert a play like that is a lot.
 
mcdaniel has more issues than making a conscious decision to throw this route at critical juntions of the game.

its a red flag, he seems to miss manage game situations at times and not call good plays..

were tied 14 to 14 with the bills, they have the momentum.

1st down run..-1 yard.

then he runs on 2nd and 11..thats not the right call man..
 
Archaeopteryx said:
Nope. I do remember we were wondering why he doesn’t at least throw it Claypool if he insists on running it, but now we know the answer is because Claypool would likely run the route to about where the cheerleaders stand.
Click to expand...

Chosen is 6'3". Not going to argue for any one WR, but I don't like fades to 5'10"
 
Archaeopteryx said:
Nope. I do remember we were wondering why he doesn’t at least throw it Claypool if he insists on running it, but now we know the answer is because Claypool would likely run the route to about where the cheerleaders stand.
Click to expand...
McD heard us and said “fine, I’ll throw it to Julian Hill instead.”
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom