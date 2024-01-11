Fade or corner route success rate

67Stang
Just wondering if anyone on here knows a way to figure out what our success rate is on the fade or corner route that McD has called repeatedly throughout the year? It has to be well under 20% success rate. This repeated play against the Titans game alone cost us that game and the AFC East.
I really like McD, but it is this type of play calling that has really cost us some games this year. That play needs to be dropped or at least ran a hell of a lot less!
