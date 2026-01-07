Failing With Very Few F's

phinsforlife
Dec 4, 2022
8,296
14,840
49
san diego
This report card is not crazy in my view. A few nits and nats to potentially quibble with, but nothing seems outright crazy. Position group grades average to about a C, but total grade for the team is an F. I agree. How does that work? Coach gets and F, QB gets an F. That is how. Renders everything else almost irrelevant. QB lost his job for the F (and so did the GM not on the report card). Head coach, still here!
It seems McDaniel will survive. But even the silver lining of the season is accompanied by a gray cloud. Yes, rookie draftees got playing opportunities but none was a standout, and the top two picks were closer to disappointments than successes. It was a wasted season.
Overall: FDon’t add up the grades, add up the misery. Miami went backward for the second consecutive season and a major rebuild is underway on and off the field.
