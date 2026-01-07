 Failing With Very Few F's | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Failing With Very Few F's

This report card is not crazy in my view. A few nits and nats to potentially quibble with, but nothing seems outright crazy. Position group grades average to about a C, but total grade for the team is an F. I agree. How does that work? Coach gets and F, QB gets an F. That is how. Renders everything else almost irrelevant. QB lost his job for the F (and so did the GM not on the report card). Head coach, still here!

Overall: F

Don’t add up the grades, add up the misery. Miami went backward for the second consecutive season and a major rebuild is underway on and off the field.
It seems McDaniel will survive. But even the silver lining of the season is accompanied by a gray cloud. Yes, rookie draftees got playing opportunities but none was a standout, and the top two picks were closer to disappointments than successes. It was a wasted season.

 
Agree. One of the criteria for grading a HC is the ability to get more from the team than talent suggests. This has been one of my knocks on Mcd sans '23. I've posited the question . . . would Miami have been better than 7-10 with Reid or Harbaugh? Every Fin fan knows the answer.
My only nit with your post is the singular > coach. Yes, I get it, Mcd is responsible for his subordinates and I agree. But the DC/ST coach/position coaches . . . all seem to have failed.
OT, but the advantage of Miami hiring Harbaugh is he can get quality coaches with his gravitas.
 
All things equal, there is no doubt the record would be better because the defense would have been better than Weaver's defense. But in real terms we don't know who the QB would have been under Harbaugh in 2025. The Dolphins have many failures across the organization.
 
Red meat for the fan base. The thumb is on the scale by Perkins. 7-10 is nothing to write home about, but no objective person is going that low. Plus, the "offensive live" gets a B? Why? Only run blocking counts? Corners get a C?

Perkins knows how to get clicks from a frustrated fan base. Kudos to the guy.
 
Just making up hypotheticals again. Reid just finished with a worst record than us with a better defense and a better QB. Ravens finished with 1 more win with a better QB and the best front office in football. I am not saying Mcdaniel is the end all be all but he has a winning record here and doing that with a QB and GM that everyone on here despises.
 
An F is silly for 7-10.

The case can be made that the team should have won a few more games but an F makes it seem like this was a 14-3 team that McD ran into an iceberg.

C-
 
IMO, assume TT was QB for 17 games. Miami would have been 9-8 minimum. A 'good' coach would have emphasized the run game 1. AND used the TEs. AND wouldn't have dropped 3 DLmen into coverage every play (exaggeration) AND wouldn't have gone into Prevent O in 3Q. Nor would a 'good' HC's O scored an average of 6ppg in 2H the last 11 games.
It's hard to over-emphasize how bad Mcd was.
 
