 Failure to Score TDs in the Red Zone Hurt the Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Failure to Score TDs in the Red Zone Hurt the Dolphins

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
574
Reaction score
1,412
Age
45
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

Failure To Score TDs in Red Zone Hurt The Dolphins - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins lost a hearting breaking game to the Buffalo Bills on the final play of the game, in which the Bills kicked a 25-yard field goal to win 32-29. The Dolphins played an excellent hard-fought game in the elements in Buffalo but fell short. The Dolphins overcame a 21-13 halftime...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom