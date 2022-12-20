Failure to Score TDs in the Red Zone Hurt the Dolphins

DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 574
- Reaction score
- 1,412
- Age
- 45
- Location
- Miami, FL
Failure To Score TDs in Red Zone Hurt The Dolphins - Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins lost a hearting breaking game to the Buffalo Bills on the final play of the game, in which the Bills kicked a 25-yard field goal to win 32-29. The Dolphins played an excellent hard-fought game in the elements in Buffalo but fell short. The Dolphins overcame a 21-13 halftime...
dolphinstalk.com