Faith in Skylar...

Skylar has flashes. I see a lot of comments about him always throwing downfield, but on the last drive or two, he was captain check down which was a smart adjustment. He can move the ball at times and with a weeks prep, we should see a bit of improvement.



In the end.....we have nobody else available to play. Skylar is going to get his chance to go down in Dolphins history as either the guy who salvaged the season or as Danny mentioned above, the guy who blew it for us. Can he do it.....sure. I don't think we need to score 30 points against the Jets, there offense is struggling worse than ours. But he sure could use some help. Armstead, Howard, Chubb would be nice to see on the field trying to give us some much needed assistance. A bit of a run game would also help and perhaps we can draw up some passing plays that better fit Skylar's skill set.



I also think while we need him to use his legs more, it should be when plays break down or taking off when nothing is there in the passing game. I would not rely on designed runs for him........if he gets injured, now what?



We have lots of playmakers on this team. Hill, Waddle, Wilkins, Mostert, Wilson, Sheffield and the guys I mentioned above. They all need to step up this week and help the kid out.......