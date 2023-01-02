Faith in Skylar...

Trucanes99
Active Roster
- Joined
- Nov 1, 2004
- Messages
- 13,268
- Reaction score
- 11,642
- Location
- Miami
I'm interested in seeing what the guy can do in his first NFL start with a full week of reps with 1st team and a game plan designed around him. I know he looked very shaky many times throughout this season when he played, but if we can game plan for him correctly (huge IF), I think we have a shot at winning against the Jets with him at QB. Need to get him out of pocket with designed QB sneaks, add some deception/tricks plays, and hope our D makes some big plays to help out.
I hope I'm right about you Sky, you're our Guy... lets stick a hot poker in the Jets' eye.
(****, I'm still drunk and desperate as I write this)
I hope I'm right about you Sky, you're our Guy... lets stick a hot poker in the Jets' eye.
(****, I'm still drunk and desperate as I write this)