Faith in Skylar...

I'm interested in seeing what the guy can do in his first NFL start with a full week of reps with 1st team and a game plan designed around him. I know he looked very shaky many times throughout this season when he played, but if we can game plan for him correctly (huge IF), I think we have a shot at winning against the Jets with him at QB. Need to get him out of pocket with designed QB sneaks, add some deception/tricks plays, and hope our D makes some big plays to help out.

I hope I'm right about you Sky, you're our Guy... lets stick a hot poker in the Jets' eye.



(****, I'm still drunk and desperate as I write this)
 
I would love to see it but I don't think McDaniel has it in him to alter the game plan and to scheme to the players on the field. He is too stuck in the square peg in a round hole mindset.
 
He sucks direct snaps to tyreek or let Wilson play would give us a better chance to win if Tua can’t go.
 
I'm a Dolphins fan first and I will root for whoever is our QB out there. I'm not a teddy fan but was rooting for him to do well. Too many people here just wanting to be right so the people that don’t like Skylar want him to fail so that they can tell us they were right instead of hoping he plays a good game and help us win.

16 games we've played and the best we could do was 8-8 but watch how if we lose on Sunday people will blame Skylar for us not making the playoffs
 
Crazy how much is riding on this final game given that we were 8-3 at one point.

I am out on McDaniel if we lose to the Jets at home, even with our third-string QB. I loved McD halfway through the season, but ever since he wore that "I wish it were colder" shirt at practice, I've wanted to punch him in the dick. He's being too cute out there and we need brains, not sass.
 
He was playing decent vs Minnesota and then got hurt. He hasn’t quite been the same since. But whenever one of them starts him or Teddy we might as well get rid for that QB to not finish the game.
 
I have seen nothing in the 150(ish) snaps he has taken this year that makes me believe he is a NFL QB. He is completing 54% of his passes and has 1TD and 5 turnovers. He is wildly inaccurate and doesn’t make smart decisions with the ball. If you watch his tape from yesterday it is shocking he didn’t throw more INTs. Particularly on the final 2 drives when the Pats were in prevent coverage.
 
His one leg up on Tua and Teddy is his running ability but he never does it when he should and slides 5 yards before he should.

I'll be rooting for him of course, but not confident in him at all. Waste of a roster spot from what I've seen so far. Too many people were fooled by preseason.
 
We need a football coach. Not a former ball boy who got carried everywhere his BFF went
 
Skylar has flashes. I see a lot of comments about him always throwing downfield, but on the last drive or two, he was captain check down which was a smart adjustment. He can move the ball at times and with a weeks prep, we should see a bit of improvement.

In the end.....we have nobody else available to play. Skylar is going to get his chance to go down in Dolphins history as either the guy who salvaged the season or as Danny mentioned above, the guy who blew it for us. Can he do it.....sure. I don't think we need to score 30 points against the Jets, there offense is struggling worse than ours. But he sure could use some help. Armstead, Howard, Chubb would be nice to see on the field trying to give us some much needed assistance. A bit of a run game would also help and perhaps we can draw up some passing plays that better fit Skylar's skill set.

I also think while we need him to use his legs more, it should be when plays break down or taking off when nothing is there in the passing game. I would not rely on designed runs for him........if he gets injured, now what?

We have lots of playmakers on this team. Hill, Waddle, Wilkins, Mostert, Wilson, Sheffield and the guys I mentioned above. They all need to step up this week and help the kid out.......
 
