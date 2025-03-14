 Faith? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Faith?

Do You Feel Better Or Worse About The Dolphins Record This Year Than You Did Prior To FA Starting?

Yes the draft is still to come. Yes there are some small theoretical things left that can be done in FA. But we have a show to do today. As things stand right now, do you feel better or worse about the Dolphins prospects (what their record will be) next year than you did before the start of FA? This includes what was done with our OL, backup QB, and secondary - both additions and subtractions. Remember, you would have had expectations for what they do in FA, before FA started.

In the comments section, also please feel free to add your feelings about whether or not you feel better or worse about the organization.

My view, and my expectations were low going into FA due to their cap situation, I feel worse about what their record will be next year. Argue all you want about Zach Wilson's future potential, but right now, if he has to play, I think he is not a system fit for the Tua offense, and he will be about as good as Skylar Thompson was. I thought we were going to add a backup more well positioned to help us win games this year (be honest very few people were talking about Zach Wilson). The OL was another big issue, and even though we added the guard, if Armstead does not come back, the OL might be worse next year (I am uncertain Paul is ready to go). I thought we would do somewhat more with the OL (the Eichenberg resigning was the icing on the cake), and add a backup that would be more proficient this year. Then I am still concerned about the secondary, both safety and CB. Yes, Chubb and Phillips will be back, which is a positive, but that was known so it does not apply to the question.

Then I also feel worse about the organization somehow too. Obviously I wasn't high on the organization to begin with, so it is somewhat challenging for me to feel worse, but I do. It just continues to feel more broken and disjointed to me. Lost. I don't even know what the plan is here. Something tells me we are going to see more restructurings, more and more kicking the can down the road too, and I do not see any progress towards establishing a vision and building a roadmap to success.
 
Faith? Don’t use that word with The Dolphins. Maybe complete this sentence.

I have a lot of faith in the dolphin’s ________!
 
I voted better. It's highly dependent on James Daniels' recovery from ACL surgery. I like the Tenn WR pick up as well, he had more TDs LY than our receiving corp. Yes, we lost a comp pick for Mr. irrelevant but that's outweighed by the 3 others we got.
 
Way worse.... and i had us winning 6 games.

Re-Signing Hindenberg knocked us down to 4 games.
 
If the guys they added stay healthy, I could see them adding 1 or 2 extra wins. Otherwise I think this team is still a fringe playoff team as long as Tua stays healthy.
 
Miami's not close to being a playoff team, that's for sure. I re-up my contention that Miami will not win a playoff game until Stephen Ross' estate sells the team.
 
One word... Eichenberg. I don't care that some of you argue, "he's not that bad". He is. He is also the face of this franchise's failure to build a good offensive line and then rubbing out faces in it. A serious franchise would have walked away if, for nothing else, to tell its fans that they're serious about improvement.
 
We finished 8-9 last year, and missing the playoffs by 1 win was a byproduct of our starting QB missing several games (again), no pass rush, and poor run blocking.

If Tua stays healthy, Chubb and/or Phillips returns to form, and our IOL is improve through FA and the draft, then we are absolutley a playoff team. Tua staying health is a big "if" though, but I think the others are on track.
 
It's the same for me. They didn't have much money to spend so I wasn't expecting much. I am surprised and happy there wasn't more restructuring. I like the WR and the Guard they added. The new players do seem tougher which was much needed. The draft should net another guard, DE and safety that can start. Still wouldn't mind seeing Tyreek traded for a player or two after June 1st. I'm not in the "blow it all up" camp yet, starting over every 3 years just keeps them in the bottom to middle.
 
I think more of the same if we're trying to be honest about it
The personnel and scouting of the Dolphins has been consistently middle of the road/mediocre for a long time, even before Grier became GM.
We don't draft effectively, especially in the middle rounds, and haven't for a long time
We will wait until the draft happens but i really don't see it changing
I see us going 3-3 in the division this year, the Patriots and Jets are going to be better but maybe we catch Buffalo once.
 
Zounds said:
We finished 8-9 last year, and missing the playoffs by 1 win was a byproduct of our starting QB missing several games (again), no pass rush, and poor run blocking.

If Tua stays healthy, Chubb and/or Phillips returns to form, and our IOL is improve through FA and the draft, then we are absolutley a playoff team. Tua staying health is a big "if" though, but I think the others are on track.
We missed the playoffs by two games, but i understand what you're saying.
Now the question becomes is being a playoff team acceptable at this point? I'm of the opinion that the answer is no.
Making the playoffs and getting bounced out in the first round should not be accepted this season
It's also unreasonable at this point for Ross to ask the fanbase to accept playoff appearances at this point after starting this in 2019.
 
