Yes the draft is still to come. Yes there are some small theoretical things left that can be done in FA. But we have a show to do today. As things stand right now, do you feel better or worse about the Dolphins prospects (what their record will be) next year than you did before the start of FA? This includes what was done with our OL, backup QB, and secondary - both additions and subtractions. Remember, you would have had expectations for what they do in FA, before FA started.



In the comments section, also please feel free to add your feelings about whether or not you feel better or worse about the organization.



My view, and my expectations were low going into FA due to their cap situation, I feel worse about what their record will be next year. Argue all you want about Zach Wilson's future potential, but right now, if he has to play, I think he is not a system fit for the Tua offense, and he will be about as good as Skylar Thompson was. I thought we were going to add a backup more well positioned to help us win games this year (be honest very few people were talking about Zach Wilson). The OL was another big issue, and even though we added the guard, if Armstead does not come back, the OL might be worse next year (I am uncertain Paul is ready to go). I thought we would do somewhat more with the OL (the Eichenberg resigning was the icing on the cake), and add a backup that would be more proficient this year. Then I am still concerned about the secondary, both safety and CB. Yes, Chubb and Phillips will be back, which is a positive, but that was known so it does not apply to the question.



Then I also feel worse about the organization somehow too. Obviously I wasn't high on the organization to begin with, so it is somewhat challenging for me to feel worse, but I do. It just continues to feel more broken and disjointed to me. Lost. I don't even know what the plan is here. Something tells me we are going to see more restructurings, more and more kicking the can down the road too, and I do not see any progress towards establishing a vision and building a roadmap to success.