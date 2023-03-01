Falcons release Marcus Mariota

Hes not very good. Tuanon wants him bc he comes from Hawaii just like Tua, that's the only reason they like him, anything related to Tua and they cream their jeans. Its a dumb way to build a team and quite frankly it's a dumb way to be a fan of a team. The Dolphins are more than one player.Wow crickets so far…
Maybe they just loved Sampson SateleHes not very good. Tuanon wants him bc he comes from Hawaii just like Tua, that's the only reason they like him, anything related to Tua and they cream their jeans. Its a dumb way to build a team and quite frankly it's a dumb way to be a fan of a team. The Dolphins are more than one player.
Wow crickets so far… You guys do know that he won the Heisman in 2014? 6’4” - 222 - has some running ability, throws a pretty nice ball - runs the RPO - And he’s fricken Hawaiian! I have a good hunch we’re gonna sign this fellow.
You know was very good but undersized? Joe Montana years. My wife's classmate and same high school, Jesse Sapolu.It’s SAMSON - And he was a pretty good center - Little bit undersized but he did yeomans job for a couple of years! Yeeehaaaw! Dance baby dance! Ha ha ha
Well I like Tua and I don't want Marryota. Your conspiracy theory needs work..Chad. lolHes not very good. Tuanon wants him bc he comes from Hawaii just like Tua, that's the only reason they like him, anything related to Tua and they cream their jeans. Its a dumb way to build a team and quite frankly it's a dumb way to be a fan of a team. The Dolphins are more than one player.