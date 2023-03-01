 Falcons release Marcus Mariota | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Falcons release Marcus Mariota

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Only about half a dozen better options out there but whatever. If Tua gets hurt any backup we can bring in won't win us a GD thing anyway.
 
S

steviey01

Wow crickets so far… You guys do know that he won the Heisman in 2014? 6’4” - 222 - has some running ability, throws a pretty nice ball - runs the RPO - And he’s fricken Hawaiian! I have a good hunch we’re gonna sign this fellow.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

steviey01 said:
Wow crickets so far…
Hes not very good. Tuanon wants him bc he comes from Hawaii just like Tua, that's the only reason they like him, anything related to Tua and they cream their jeans. Its a dumb way to build a team and quite frankly it's a dumb way to be a fan of a team. The Dolphins are more than one player.
 
S

steviey01

Wow Chad… You’re being a downer again. Come on be happy and optimistic! Only way to be - Don’t let Ravin get to you.
 
Jamesw

Jamesw

MrChadRico said:
Hes not very good. Tuanon wants him bc he comes from Hawaii just like Tua, that's the only reason they like him, anything related to Tua and they cream their jeans. Its a dumb way to build a team and quite frankly it's a dumb way to be a fan of a team. The Dolphins are more than one player.
Maybe they just loved Sampson Satele :lol:
 
Tua808

Tua808

steviey01 said:
It’s SAMSON - And he was a pretty good center - Little bit undersized but he did yeomans job for a couple of years! Yeeehaaaw! Dance baby dance! Ha ha ha
You know was very good but undersized? Joe Montana years. My wife's classmate and same high school, Jesse Sapolu.
His father used to beat him up with a trophy too. Ahh the Samoan way!
bLhaYM0B_400x400.jpg
 
JamesWsenior

JamesWsenior

MrChadRico said:
Hes not very good. Tuanon wants him bc he comes from Hawaii just like Tua, that's the only reason they like him, anything related to Tua and they cream their jeans. Its a dumb way to build a team and quite frankly it's a dumb way to be a fan of a team. The Dolphins are more than one player.
Well I like Tua and I don't want Marryota. Your conspiracy theory needs work..Chad. lol
 
