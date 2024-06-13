 Falcons tampering | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Falcons tampering

lynx said:
It's always bothered me that the Dolphins organization didn't kick up more of a fuss about how much they were disciplined, seems they just sort of bent over and took it
Agreed, but I always felt like the punishment was worse because of the Flores situation. The NFL couldn’t technically do anything to Miami for that so they added on to the tampering charges :shrug:
 
I think the whole race card BS involved with ours played a big part of why we were hammered so hard. It was a PR move. With all the BS Flores did, the race BS is what pissed me off the most. It's like dude, have some freaking accountability for your very large hand in the mess mostly created by you instead of the BS racial claims!
 
It should bother everyone. Ross is a pusssssy. They should've taken something away from him, not us.

Bruce Beal can rot.
 
I think the NFL said if you don't accept this, we are going to look at EVERYTHING much more in depth.
 
NEPA Phin Phan said:
Agreed, but I always felt like the punishment was worse because of the Flores situation. The NFL couldn’t technically do anything to Miami for that so they added on to the tampering charges :shrug:
Maybe but the difference between a first rounder and a fifth rounder is so massive it could never be that much, and didn't we lose a 3rd as well?
 
