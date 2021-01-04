Fan from Day 1

Grew up in North Miami Beach and was in junior high when the team came into existence. So I've seen it all. Was at the first ever game (in the Orange Bowl) when Joe Auer ran back the opening kickoff, and Flipper was in the endzone tank retrieving kicks. Senior year in HS was Shula's first as coach, and we used to go down on game day in a group and buy student endzone seats for 2 bucks. Been in the Wash DC area since 1976 but still remain a Dolphin fan.