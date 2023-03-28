 Fan Negativity Around the Dolphins; Warranted or Excessive? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fan Negativity Around the Dolphins; Warranted or Excessive?

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
657
Reaction score
1,573
Age
45
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

Fan Negativity Around the Dolphins; Warranted or Excessive? - Miami Dolphins

A recent chart is making its way around various social media platforms, displaying a fan negativity percentage for each NFL team. The chart takes into account negative posts on three platforms, Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit, and then gives an “Average Level of Negativity.” Out of all 32 teams...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom