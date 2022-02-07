Fangio: A very good sign

I am cautiously optimistic regarding McDaniel, but news that he is reaching out to older experienced guys like Vic Fangio to potentially join his staff is a great sign. Flores ego couldn't handle more experienced "wiser" coaches on his staff. If McDaniel can bring in "mentors" like Fangio, Kubiak, Phillips, Zimmer, etc it speaks volumes. I learned long ago that I always look to surround myself with people I can learn from (Its easy for me to be the dumbest guy in the roomSmart move if we can land some experience/wisdom to go with genius!