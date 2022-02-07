 Fangio: A very good sign | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fangio: A very good sign

I am cautiously optimistic regarding McDaniel, but news that he is reaching out to older experienced guys like Vic Fangio to potentially join his staff is a great sign. Flores ego couldn't handle more experienced "wiser" coaches on his staff. If McDaniel can bring in "mentors" like Fangio, Kubiak, Phillips, Zimmer, etc it speaks volumes. I learned long ago that I always look to surround myself with people I can learn from (Its easy for me to be the dumbest guy in the room ;))

Smart move if we can land some experience/wisdom to go with genius!
 
I am cautiously optimistic regarding McDaniel, but news that he is reaching out to older experienced guys like Vic Fangio to potentially join his staff is a great sign. Flores ego couldn't handle more experienced "wiser" coaches on his staff. If McDaniel can bring in "mentors" like Fangio, Kubiak, Phillips, Zimmer, etc it speaks volumes. I learned long ago that I always look to surround myself with people I can learn from (Its easy for me to be the dumbest guy in the room ;))

Smart move if we can land some experience/wisdom to go with genius!

Smart move if we can land some experience/wisdom to go with genius!
It means he's wise for his younger age in relation to being a coach and has some humilty which is good as well. I like the hiring, hope the best comes
 
He’s the EXACT opposite of Flores and we’re gonna see that in short order. Ross finally got it right.
 
Another great move by McDaniel keeping most of defense together:

Now, McDaniel will need to build his own staff, but Rapoport reports he has interest in keeping many of Miami's defensive assistants under contract, most notably defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.
 
