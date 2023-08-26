Fangio and our Dolphins Defense 2023: What to look for in our Jaguars game (Reads, Alignments, and Schemes)

Hello Dolfans,When the Dolphins take the field against the Jaguars Saturday Night you might want to pay attention when we are on Defense to the pre snap alignments you will see as it appears we are using the 4-2 Nickel much more than I originally thought we would. While I do think we are still a 3-4 style defense against certain Run oriented schemes, we clearly have made this 4-2 look our base look against 3 WR (or more) formations.In this look, we have two DT's that align over the OG's and 4 LB's (two ILB, Two OLB) but our OLB always align outside the OT's on the line of scrimmage giving us a 4 man rush as part of their base play. We use 5 DB's and can manipulate how many align in the box or out of it based on down and distance, Offensive tendencies, or DC hunches on what he expects to be attacked with by the offense.Like every defense we are giving something up - daring the offense to go there. He is on the short side of the field as well. This is what I am still learning about, and will be watching in our Jaguars game. The weakness in question is the top inside WR4 in the slot. Do you see how he has no DB on him the way the bottom slot WR3 in the same position does. On this particular call (our base - most often used alignment in our 4-2) is daring the offense to find a play to WR4 in the slot on the short side of the field. We can defend him in a variety of ways depending on our call, but just by alignment we can see that he is the pre snap "hot player"... We will be learning more about this together this year as we study the Fangio defense.Anyhow - keep an eye on this defense Saturday night vs the Jaguars and I'll have some observations and breakdowns in regard to it after the game.We are mixing up our coverages more than any Dolphins team I've ever seen and we have some reads that I'll be discussing with you all as the season progresses. I'm still learning some of our base schematic rules and reads, but there is some exciting stuff going on in Fangio's scheme that I'm sure you will enjoy knowing as you watch our games this season.As we approach our Week 1 game, I am very excited about seeing Fangio's pre game scheming (preping), play calling, and adjustments. This will feed right into all of that.