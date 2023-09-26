 Fangio and Van Ginkle | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fangio and Van Ginkle

dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
22,142
Reaction score
54,333
Location
New Jersey


It appears Fangio's preference to have AVG re-resigned by Miami was spot on. His vision for Van Ginkle has seemingly paid off. This play highlights what The Van Man can do. He's looks to be improving from his week one performance. Let's hope Van Ginkle can continue to bring this type of instinctual play to the ILB spot. I love how versatile he's become. Let's hope the Dolphins recognize how valuable he is and find the money to get him signed long term.
 
dolfan91 said:


It appears Fangio's preference to have AVG re-resigned by Miami was spot on. His vision for Van Ginkle has seemingly paid off. This play highlights what The Van Man can do. He's looks to be improving from his week one performance. Let's hope Van Ginkle can continue to bring this type of instinctual play to the ILB spot. I love how versatile he's become. Let's hope the Dolphins recognize how valuable he is and find the money to get him signed long term.
Click to expand...

That was a hell of a play. Great recognition. Great hustle. Great tackle.

His motor only knows one setting. Wide open......
 
Remember when Denver royally screwed us in the patootie by jumping in front of us in the draft and snagging Javonte out from under us, leaving us to select Holland?

Yeah, me either.

And its Van Ginkel.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom