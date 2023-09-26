Fangio and Van Ginkle

dolfan91
It appears Fangio's preference to have AVG re-resigned by Miami was spot on. His vision for Van Ginkle has seemingly paid off. This play highlights what The Van Man can do. He's looks to be improving from his week one performance. Let's hope Van Ginkle can continue to bring this type of instinctual play to the ILB spot. I love how versatile he's become. Let's hope the Dolphins recognize how valuable he is and find the money to get him signed long term.