DOC ZINGO
Walk Nasty Baby
Was anyone else bothered by Fangio coaching from the booth, or is it just me?
Not sure if this was just for preseason or if this will be a regular thing come game days?
I may be a little old school, but I prefer an old Italian guy yelling at the players on the sidelines!
