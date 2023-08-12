 Fangio coaching from the Booth | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Was anyone else bothered by Fangio coaching from the booth, or is it just me?
Not sure if this was just for preseason or if this will be a regular thing come game days?
I may be a little old school, but I prefer an old Italian guy yelling at the players on the sidelines!
 
Doesn't that happen at virtually every football game regardless of where a DC might be positioned?
 
In my defense: I've never been on the sidelines and I'm only half Sicilian.
 
Brother I rather him see what the offense is doing first hand rather then worrying about him yelling at players. :ffic:
 
Hes American. Thank the lord. If he was Italian he'd be knowledge in soccer maybe.
 
He could watch the game at home in his underwear for all I care as long as he calls a good defensive game and has the defense prepped.
 
