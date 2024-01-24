 Fangio Gone. Who Are The Best Replacements? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fangio Gone. Who Are The Best Replacements?

Possibilities....

  • Wink Martindale
  • Joe Barry
  • Sean Desai
  • Reynaldo Hill
  • Brandon Staley

Last yr, I preferred Desai. Young, highly educated seemed like an ideal fit w McD.

Desai & Staley are Fangio disciples which bodes well for scheme continuuity. Hill worked woith the Staley led Chargers (in 2022). So, again, there is the contunuity angle.

Joe Barry has worked with fellow Shanhan disciple (LaFleur in Green Bay).

My preference is Martindale; I really like what he did w/ the Ravens. His scheme seems like a middle ground between Fangio's zone & the Flores scheme.
 
Oh snap I didn't know about this until right now....

OK, ok...I need time to gather my thoughts... but I will say my first gut reaction is that I think Coach Fangio's scheme is really complicated and is great for guys that know it back and forth, not to mention you need to have the right personel...i think we just weren't really compatible at this time for his scheme..so it's a blessing in disguise if we land a great DC...
 
utahphinsfan said:
Possibilities....

  • Wink Martindale
  • Joe Barry
  • Sean Desai
  • Reynaldo Hill
  • Brandon Staley

Last yr, I preferred Desai. Young, highly educated seemed like an ideal fit w McD.

Desai & Staley are Fangio disciples which bodes well for scheme continuuity. Hill worked woith the Staley led Chargers (in 2022). So, again, there is the contunuity angle.

Joe Barry has worked with fellow Shanhan disciple (LaFleur in Green Bay).

My preference is Martindale; I really like what he did w/ the Ravens. His scheme seems like a middle ground between Fangio's zone & the Flores scheme.
Click to expand...

As long as his name isn't Tom Olivadotti we will be ok 😂 😂 😂
 
TheMageGandalf said:
Oh snap I didn't know about this until right now....

OK, ok...I need time to gather my thoughts... but I will say my first gut reaction is that I think Coach Fangio's scheme is really complicated and is great for guys that know it back and forth, not to mention you need to have the right personel...i think we just weren't really compatible at this time for his scheme..so it's a blessing in disguise if we land a great DC...
Click to expand...
Yep. We have the right players. Insert Campanille would be the first thing I would look at.
 
Fangio seemed to hate rookies anyways. With him gone, the next guy will probably try to do something with Tindall and Cam...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom