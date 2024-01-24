Fangio Gone. Who Are The Best Replacements?

Fin-Loco
Grilling Chicken Little
Possibilities....
- Wink Martindale
- Joe Barry
- Sean Desai
- Reynaldo Hill
- Brandon Staley
Last yr, I preferred Desai. Young, highly educated seemed like an ideal fit w McD.
Desai & Staley are Fangio disciples which bodes well for scheme continuuity. Hill worked woith the Staley led Chargers (in 2022). So, again, there is the contunuity angle.
Joe Barry has worked with fellow Shanhan disciple (LaFleur in Green Bay).
My preference is Martindale; I really like what he did w/ the Ravens. His scheme seems like a middle ground between Fangio's zone & the Flores scheme.
Yep. We have the right players. Insert Campanille would be the first thing I would look at.Oh snap I didn't know about this until right now....
OK, ok...I need time to gather my thoughts... but I will say my first gut reaction is that I think Coach Fangio's scheme is really complicated and is great for guys that know it back and forth, not to mention you need to have the right personel...i think we just weren't really compatible at this time for his scheme..so it's a blessing in disguise if we land a great DC...