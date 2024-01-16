Fangio Gone?

phinsforlife
This would be idiotic and soooo Dolphins. Where there is smoke there is fire. This question was asked for a reason. Someone must know something. McDaniel's lack of a clear answer also speaks volumes. This is not good. Fangio is obviously one of the best DCs in the NFL. No way to build continuity by just churning through DCs either. Folks were psyched about Fangio's hiring. The Fangio thread probably had a hundred thousand comments about what a huge hire he would be. So after the fact, I don't want to hear, he wasn't so good, bla bla bla. Fangio is obviously good. If the organization parts ways with him, just one more mistake in a long list of mistakes over the last 20 years. All I know is down the stretch and in big games, the defense was a lot better than the offense, and the defensive side of the ball had all the injuries. If Fangio gets fired, then fire Grier, and the whole offensive side of the ball, including the coaches and Tua, because they deserve the sacking more! PS is little baby Grier p'od Fangio wouldn't play Cam Smith? Maybe that is because Cam Smith stinks, because nobody keeps a good player off the field. Hey Grier, how did Iggy work out for you too?
▪ Asked if defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will return in 2024, coach Mike McDaniel didn’t give a direct answer, saying: “We’re still grieving through the process as a coaching staff” after Saturday’s loss.
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article284235633.html#storylink=cpy
