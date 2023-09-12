 Fangio info. Makes me feel better | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fangio info. Makes me feel better

mandal24

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
3,938
Reaction score
4,073
Skip to 3:55 -

Rich Eisen with Daniel Jeremiah, Chargers Radio guy



Basically Fangio was daring Chargers to run. DIdn't give Herbert any chance at a deep ball

Feel free to merge Mods
 
Last edited:
So, the topic I keep battling within is complicated

I’m one of the few that believed we had found an identity and a strength as a defensive unit, felt better about the last three years defensively than I have in a long long time.

So I’m left to try and understand this legend that comes in and changes everything.

What I don’t understand is how does a legend look at our defense and not continue to do what our players do well.

Why not take a little bit of us and a lot of bit of Fangio and create a new system.

We were excellent against the run last year, that all changed in one game schematically.

I’m just looking for the why, perhaps we need more of a sample size.

I do think he was scared of Herbert’s arm strength so he bailed on stopping the run and put all resources defending the whole field against the pass.

It was a great win and I’m so happy but I can’t help but wish we still had some of our defensive philosophies from the past three years.

I’ll just wait and see what Fangio does to this very talented defense
 
daring them to run.... well they did, and did it damn well. Seems like more of a thing to do/say when your run D is actually humming (which it was last year with damn near identical personnel)

I do wonder if having Long out there mightve helped
 
djphinfan said:
So, the topic I keep battling within is complicated

I’m one of the few that believed we had found an identity and a strength as a defensive unit, felt better about the last three years defensively than I have in a long long time.

So I’m left to try and understand this legend that comes in and changes everything.
What I don’t understand is how does a legend look at our defense and not continue to do what our players do well.
Why not take a little bit of us and a lot of bit of Fangio and create a new system.
We were excellent against the run last year, that all changed in one game schematically.
I’m just looking for the why, perhaps we need more of a sample size.
I do think he was scared of Herbert’s arm strength so he bailed on stopping the run and put all resources defending the whole field against the pass.
It was a great win and I’m so happy but I can’t help but wish we still had some of our defensive philosophies from the past three years.
I’ll just wait and see what Fangio does to this very talented defense
Click to expand...
Pretty much how I feel. It just doesnt add up. I mean Herbert and their pass game was pedestrian I guess, but it still felt like he was hitting a lot of open guys and we werent getting pressure

It just felt like our defense was soft all around
 
djphinfan said:
So, the topic I keep battling within is complicated

I’m one of the few that believed we had found an identity and a strength as a defensive unit, felt better about the last three years defensively than I have in a long long time.

So I’m left to try and understand this legend that comes in and changes everything.

What I don’t understand is how does a legend look at our defense and not continue to do what our players do well.

Why not take a little bit of us and a lot of bit of Fangio and create a new system.

We were excellent against the run last year, that all changed in one game schematically.

I’m just looking for the why, perhaps we need more of a sample size.

I do think he was scared of Herbert’s arm strength so he bailed on stopping the run and put all resources defending the whole field against the pass.

It was a great win and I’m so happy but I can’t help but wish we still had some of our defensive philosophies from the past three years.

I’ll just wait and see what Fangio does to this very talented defense
Click to expand...
IMO, our Flores and Boyer era defense was fool’s gold. Tons of cover zero blitzes took the league by surprise in year one, but after that, we really only beat up on patsies and got torched when we faced veteran QBs and functional offenses.

I like Fangio’s scheme a lot better. It’s built to succeed against any type of offense. But we obviously have to get the run defense figured out before that can happen.
 
djphinfan said:
So, the topic I keep battling within is complicated

I’m one of the few that believed we had found an identity and a strength as a defensive unit, felt better about the last three years defensively than I have in a long long time.

So I’m left to try and understand this legend that comes in and changes everything.

What I don’t understand is how does a legend look at our defense and not continue to do what our players do well.

Why not take a little bit of us and a lot of bit of Fangio and create a new system.

We were excellent against the run last year, that all changed in one game schematically.

I’m just looking for the why, perhaps we need more of a sample size.

I do think he was scared of Herbert’s arm strength so he bailed on stopping the run and put all resources defending the whole field against the pass.

It was a great win and I’m so happy but I can’t help but wish we still had some of our defensive philosophies from the past three years.

I’ll just wait and see what Fangio does to this very talented defense
Click to expand...
Because they are two diametrically opposed overall philosophies.

I do think he might want to adjust what he's asking of the Dline. Philosophies are great, but driving a square peg into a round hole usually ends up breaking shit.
 
Fangio knows what this OFFENSE is capable of doing and will adjust with the ebb and flow of the game. We won and it was a team effort
 
Also, as someone mentioned Fangio was smart only to use those Blitz packages at critical times of the game so the chargers had no way to adjust when it was most important.
 
Travis34 said:
Pretty much how I feel. It just doesnt add up. I mean Herbert and their pass game was pedestrian I guess, but it still felt like he was hitting a lot of open guys and we werent getting pressure

It just felt like our defense was soft all around
Click to expand...
He was I was there, his guys were always open..

He didn’t go deep much though but I have a hard time thinking this was Fangios master plan, but then again the formations we were in were in no way gonna help the player stop the run.

Herbert would approach the line see the huge gap because our ends were lined up in a wide nine and he would just call the run play to the gap
 
mandal24 said:
Skip to 3:55 -

Rich Eisen with Daniel Jeremiah, Chargers Radio guy



Basically Fangio was daring Chargers to run. DIdn't give Herbert any chance at a deep ball

Feel free to merge Mods
Click to expand...

I'm not sure what was said there makes you feel better about what happened Sunday.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom