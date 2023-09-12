Fangio info. Makes me feel better

Skip to 3:55 -
Rich Eisen with Daniel Jeremiah, Chargers Radio guy
Basically Fangio was daring Chargers to run. DIdn't give Herbert any chance at a deep ball
Feel free to merge Mods
It's all a part of the plan, man! Get in line!So if they tried to stop the run and blitz more the Chargers would’ve score 44 instead of 34?
Yup, this right here!!!Fangio was daring me not to take a jet to LA & slap him across the mouth with a stick labeled "blitz".
Pretty much how I feel. It just doesnt add up. I mean Herbert and their pass game was pedestrian I guess, but it still felt like he was hitting a lot of open guys and we werent getting pressureSo, the topic I keep battling within is complicated
I’m one of the few that believed we had found an identity and a strength as a defensive unit, felt better about the last three years defensively than I have in a long long time.
So I’m left to try and understand this legend that comes in and changes everything.
What I don’t understand is how does a legend look at our defense and not continue to do what our players do well.
Why not take a little bit of us and a lot of bit of Fangio and create a new system.
We were excellent against the run last year, that all changed in one game schematically.
I’m just looking for the why, perhaps we need more of a sample size.
I do think he was scared of Herbert’s arm strength so he bailed on stopping the run and put all resources defending the whole field against the pass.
It was a great win and I’m so happy but I can’t help but wish we still had some of our defensive philosophies from the past three years.
I’ll just wait and see what Fangio does to this very talented defense
IMO, our Flores and Boyer era defense was fool’s gold. Tons of cover zero blitzes took the league by surprise in year one, but after that, we really only beat up on patsies and got torched when we faced veteran QBs and functional offenses.So, the topic I keep battling within is complicated
Because they are two diametrically opposed overall philosophies.So, the topic I keep battling within is complicated
He was I was there, his guys were always open..Pretty much how I feel. It just doesnt add up. I mean Herbert and their pass game was pedestrian I guess, but it still felt like he was hitting a lot of open guys and we werent getting pressure
It just felt like our defense was soft all around
