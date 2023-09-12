Fangio info. Makes me feel better

So, the topic I keep battling within is complicated



I’m one of the few that believed we had found an identity and a strength as a defensive unit, felt better about the last three years defensively than I have in a long long time.



So I’m left to try and understand this legend that comes in and changes everything.



What I don’t understand is how does a legend look at our defense and not continue to do what our players do well.



Why not take a little bit of us and a lot of bit of Fangio and create a new system.



We were excellent against the run last year, that all changed in one game schematically.



I’m just looking for the why, perhaps we need more of a sample size.



I do think he was scared of Herbert’s arm strength so he bailed on stopping the run and put all resources defending the whole field against the pass.



It was a great win and I’m so happy but I can’t help but wish we still had some of our defensive philosophies from the past three years.



I’ll just wait and see what Fangio does to this very talented defense