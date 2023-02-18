Fangio is looking to re-invent the wheel with our "D"

NYC#1finsfan
Vic Fangio reveals he's come up with a new coverage that he’s ‘anxious’ to try out for Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio revealed that he has a new coverage that he’s looking forward to trying out this season. Fangio, who spent some time with the Philadelphia Eagles helping their staff ahead of last season's Super Bowl, took the majority of the 2022 season away...
dolphinnation.com