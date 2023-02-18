 Fangio is looking to re-invent the wheel with our "D" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fangio is looking to re-invent the wheel with our "D"

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
NYC#1finsfan said:
dolphinnation.com

Vic Fangio reveals he's come up with a new coverage that he’s ‘anxious’ to try out for Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio revealed that he has a new coverage that he’s looking forward to trying out this season. Fangio, who spent some time with the Philadelphia Eagles helping their staff ahead of last season's Super Bowl, took the majority of the 2022 season away...
Excellent.

I've been trying to convey to ppl that the guy is not some rigid "one trick pony". All this talk of players not being a "scheme fit" has been largely overstated. A good coordinator is flexible and figures out the best way to use player's talents. That's not to say he won't try to bring in players that may better suit his vision. I'm sure he will, but assuming he only knows one way to coach, or that he is locked into one rigid formula seems silly. Kind of like when ppl were saying McD only knew the running game.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
With our luck he'll develop cataracts and the reinvention will not provide fruits as intended. Such is life in Dolphin land.

or maybe we'll rise to top 5 D and shred opposing O's...time will tell
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
The one thing I did fear with getting Fangio is that he may be set in certain ways. We have seen the best teams have different game plans and adjustments at half time to win consistently. We had splashes of that last season but mostly on offence, while the defence seemed very predictable and desperate at times.
 
Miami151

Miami151

Fear not! The Fangina Defense is flexible and adapts to all shapes and sizes of…Offenses.

As @Awsi Dooger sardonically stated, Fangio “the great healer” is upon us.
 
50 Years a Fan

50 Years a Fan

Looking forward to 2023 WIN Count!
Sweet! Can't wait ! FK so long to Wait

laxcoach

laxcoach

Pirate Lacrosse King
“Reinvent the wheel” has a negative connotation… as in you shouldn’t reinvent something that is already perfect.

Was that your intent, to suggest that he’s trying to improve something that cannot be improved?
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
laxcoach said:
“Reinvent the wheel” has a negative connotation… as in you shouldn’t reinvent something that is already perfect.

Was that your intent, to suggest that he’s trying to improve something that cannot be improved?
It is a bit of an odd choice of words, but it isn't difficult to glean that OP meant it as a positive.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Mach2 said:
Excellent.

I've been trying to convey to ppl that the guy is not some rigid "one trick pony". All this talk of players not being a "scheme fit" has been largely overstated. A good coordinator is flexible and figures out the best way to use player's talents. That's not to say he won't try to bring in players that may better suit his vision. I'm sure he will, but assuming he only knows one way to coach, or that he is locked into one rigid formula seems silly. Kind of like when ppl were saying McD only knew the running game.
As always, you are on the mark. This is a terrific hire for Miami. There's a lot of talent on this defense to work with with as well.
 
