NY8123 said: If you want to fix this defense it really all comes down to 1) get a LB who is a sideline to sideline player and 2) stay healthy. Hell almost the entire starting secondary is out. Click to expand...

You mean like a R Smith? Sorry, I had to. It was awesome watching him last night. Didn't get great stats, but he was a beast for the Ravens. Absolutely took Kamara out the first few drives.2) exactly. Injuries and lack of tackling are the issues. I don't know how much you can blame the DC for that. However, if tackling is still an issue all season, we'll then I think coaching is in question.I'm not opposed to Fangio, in the off season. Absolutely not mid season.But seriously question.... What would Fangio do differently to prevent injuries and/or improve tackling?