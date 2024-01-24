 Fangio Out | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fangio Out

I am glad Fangio is leaving.

What about Leslie Frazier? He took a year off from the Bills. Maybe he wants to coach again.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
He better before it's too late, Eagles coach still firing coaches as scapegoats for their 10-1 collapse
this means that this next season is turning point and McD feels the pressure to give us a showing
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
I mean he basically was working for the Eagles in the SB last year when he was employed with Miami last year lol
I totally forgot about that but that was the case, right? He was team consultant to the Eagles for that two weeks prior to the game. Or at least the way it went publicly, he would serve in an advisory capacity for the Eagles THEN would head to Miami to be the DC at the 2022 season's end. You do wonder where his heart was just a little.
 
