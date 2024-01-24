Fangio Out

Wishfishin
I mean he basically was working for the Eagles in the SB last year when he was employed with Miami last year lolI don't believe he ever wanted to be in Miami in the first place. His heart didn't seem into it. He came for the money.
From around twitter ("x") it sounds like McDaniel was blaming the dolphins shortcomings on Vangio and the defense so he probably knew this was coming.Hopefully, Grier and McD have been preparing for this and are already on the phone.
Then McD is a bigger moron than I thoughtFrom around twitter ("x") it sounds like McDaniel was blaming the dolphins shortcomings on Vangio and the defense so he probably knew this was coming.
He better before it's too late, Eagles coach still firing coaches as scapegoats for their 10-1 collapseThen McD is a bigger moron than I thought
He should be looking at his own shortcomings.
this means that this next season is turning point and McD feels the pressure to give us a showingHe better before it's too late, Eagles coach still firing coaches as scapegoats for their 10-1 collapse
I totally forgot about that but that was the case, right? He was team consultant to the Eagles for that two weeks prior to the game. Or at least the way it went publicly, he would serve in an advisory capacity for the Eagles THEN would head to Miami to be the DC at the 2022 season's end. You do wonder where his heart was just a little.I mean he basically was working for the Eagles in the SB last year when he was employed with Miami last year lol