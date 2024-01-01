Fangio/Ramsey - Dolphins D strategy

Why for all things holy doesn't Fangio keep Ramsey on a damn island vs Diggs. Island as in no other defender in sight. Every damn snap. Follow him around the field. X, Y, Z.. i dont care. This is why we pay Ramsey the big bucks and he has asked to do this.



Stick Kohou vs Shakir. Perfect little receiver he should be able to stick with



Double Apple vs Gabe with Elliot over the top



Holland on Kincaid - this is probably where they get their yards.



Cook vs Riley is going to be a huuuge liability though. Maybe play more nickel/dime and have a DB cover Cook



Blitz towards Allen's right. Do not allow Allen to roll right



And hope that WIlkins+Seiler have the games of their lives



Historically Allen beats us when we play soft ass zone, no pressure on him and he has all day to find the open man.



Outside of AVG, we're gonna have zero edge rush. BLITZ+Ramsey on Diggs and let the chips fall where they may. In this scenario, Allen will probably kill us with his legs but I'll take those occasional runs.



We cant keep doing the same bullshit defense year after year.