Fangio really likes ILB Tremaine Edmunds

Speaking to some of my friends, Fangio likes Bills MLB Edmonds. The Dolphins think they have a real chance at him. I love the idea of making the Bills worse and the Dolphins better inside. Even if all we do is drive the price up for the Bills to sign him, but lose out on the player it's still a win for us.

The news that Fangio is interested in bringing ILB Tremaine Edmunds to Miami probably doesn't surprise anyone here. He's a great player with all the skillsets Fangio wants in his top ILB. Edmonds can cover, rush the passer, and stuff the run. He is also a DOLFAN and has fond memories of his dad playing here back in the day. The only real question is can we afford him?



The cap moves we have made and are about to make have Edmonds at their core. If we end up losing out on him, don't be surprised if we don't find another top guy. The staff seems to have upgrading ILB as our top priority in early FA.



By the way - he's fast and 6'5 250



He also doesn't miss many games.

Added: Just 24 years old.