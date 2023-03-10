 Fangio really likes ILB Tremaine Edmunds | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fangio really likes ILB Tremaine Edmunds

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
6,359
Reaction score
7,365
Location
SO CAL
Speaking to some of my friends, Fangio likes Bills MLB Edmonds. The Dolphins think they have a real chance at him. I love the idea of making the Bills worse and the Dolphins better inside. Even if all we do is drive the price up for the Bills to sign him, but lose out on the player it's still a win for us.
The news that Fangio is interested in bringing ILB Tremaine Edmunds to Miami probably doesn't surprise anyone here. He's a great player with all the skillsets Fangio wants in his top ILB. Edmonds can cover, rush the passer, and stuff the run. He is also a DOLFAN and has fond memories of his dad playing here back in the day. The only real question is can we afford him?

The cap moves we have made and are about to make have Edmonds at their core. If we end up losing out on him, don't be surprised if we don't find another top guy. The staff seems to have upgrading ILB as our top priority in early FA.

By the way - he's fast and 6'5 250

He also doesn't miss many games.
Added: Just 24 years old.
 
Last edited:
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
6,359
Reaction score
7,365
Location
SO CAL
greasyObnoxious said:
things offenses wont do vs our defense in 2023 for 200, alex
Click to expand...
Dude grew up a Dolfan, his Dad played here and he is strong in all aspects of his game and he's young. It would be a fantastic move to sign him. He would make everyone around him better and give Fangio a wide variety of ways to attack offenses with him. AND....it hurts the Bills.
 
Fintastic2124

Fintastic2124

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
4,296
Reaction score
1,636
From what I saw this season, the bills mafia was mixed on him. They'd point out glaring instinctual issues, but then praise athletic plays. I didn't watch a lot of them, but his name came up quite a bit on their boards.
 
The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
11,591
Reaction score
16,455
Age
53
Location
North Port, FL
DOLFANMIKE said:
Speaking to some of my friends, Fangio likes Bills MLB Edmonds. The Dolphins think they have a real chance at him. I love the idea of making the Bills worse and the Dolphins better inside. Even if we drive the price up for the bills to sign him, but lose out on the player it's still a win for us.
The news that Fangio is interested in bringing ILB Tremaine Edmunds to Miami probably doesn't surprise anyone here. He's a great player with all the skillsets Fangio wants in his top ILB. Edmonds can cover, rush the passer, and stuff the run. He is also a DOLFAN and has fond memories of his dad playing here back in the day. The only real question is can we afford him?

The cap moves we have made and are about to make have Edmonds at their core. If we end up losing out on him, don't be surprised if we don't find another top guy. The staff seems to have upgrading ILB as our top priority in early FA.
Click to expand...

I was today years old when I realized he was Tree's son.

Or I forgot when the Bills drafted him, one or the other.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
18,205
Reaction score
38,043
Location
New Jersey
Fintastic2124 said:
From what I saw this season, the bills mafia was mixed on him. They'd point out glaring instinctual issues, but then praise athletic plays. I didn't watch a lot of them, but his name came up quite a bit on their boards.
Click to expand...
Exactly. He's overrated. Production has declined. He'll eventually be vilified by Dolphins fans too.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
24,425
Reaction score
29,464
dolfan91 said:
Exactly. He's overrated. Production has declined. He'll eventually be vilified by Dolphins fans too.
Click to expand...

Maybe..But compared to what we have?

IMO, He even at this level is probably what Baker is supposed to be.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom