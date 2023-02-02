 Fangio situation is very logical | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fangio situation is very logical

DANTODUPER

Fangio cant sign or make anything oficial because his team is still playing the Superbowl, it would be unethical to have an oficial statement while his focus should be 100% on the Superbowl. So, I think some insiders knew he accepted terms but then he proceed to do what every one still having to concentrate on his current job would do. So expect an oficial announcemnt to be made after Superbowl is played and I think the odds are we will 50% land him and 50% other teams including Eagles, 49ers and Broncos. But if he agreed to terms I think it would be bad for him to not respect it an turn us down, so I expect him to sign with us and make it oficial after Superbowl
 
tay0365

DANTODUPER said:
Fangio cant sign or make anything oficial because his team is still playing the Superbowl, it would be unethical to have an oficial statement while his focus should be 100% on the Superbowl. So, I think some insiders knew he accepted terms but then he proceed to do what every one still having to concentrate on his current job would do. So expect an oficial announcemnt to be made after Superbowl is played and I think the odds are we will 50% land him and 50% other teams including Eagles, 49ers and Broncos. But if he agreed to terms I think it would be bad for him to not respect it an turn us down, so I expect him to sign with us and make it oficial after Superbowl
No need to wait...Deal Done a few minutes ago.
 
lurking

For the life of me I can’t remember which team he’s coaching now where he hast to wait after the Super Bowl to sign.
 
