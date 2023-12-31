 Fangio stinks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fangio stinks

You all were begging for Fangio to get hired and when Fangio got hired, you all were saying that

"Dolphins will have the best defense in the NFL"
"Dolphins will shut out every team"

Well, Fangio is completely garbage and hopefully this game today will make you wish Dolphins never hired Fangio
 
Me first, I wanted Fangio because we absolutely must have a great DC. That makes us legit with a great QB. But he failed. He is not a great DC.
 
He's similar to the offense this year. All flash and no substance. They feast on bad teams but when it matters most, they are awful. Just like the team as a whole, the stats don't tell the whole story. Absolutely zero adjustments. He looks like a clueless old man at times.
 
Knee jerk threads like this make us look stupid. Yes the D was shocking today but it's been a legit top 5 D for most of the season. Take a deep breath and get a little perspective, we are all hurting right now but the sky isn't falling in just yet.
 
Knee jerk threads like this make us look stupid. Yes the D was shocking today but it's been a legit top 5 D for most of the season. Take a deep breath and get a little perspective, we are all hurting right now but the sky isn't falling in just yet.
We’re done bro optimism ain’t gonna fix this.
 
This entire coaching staff stinks.

Team is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. Just soft as the good toilet paper brands, unfortunately.
 
I think Fangio did a great job this year making chicken salad out of chicken ****. Much better than Flores and other DCs in the last decade.
Give him better players and the results will be better. Our players lose the one on ones when going against better talent in the playoffs. Today sucked big time, so did the eagles, titans and bills games. Give the man two more seasons to fine tune.
McD? He is borderline retarded. His game awareness is 0.0
 
Top 5 Defense before today. Yes we might know its not as advertised against certain teams but please get a reality check and stop throwing a strop and wetting the bed. Seriously. Give me a recent time when our Defense was better?
 
