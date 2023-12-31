Fangio stinks

DolphinsFanLover
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2004
- Messages
- 1,009
- Reaction score
- 983
- Age
- 43
- Location
- Florida
You all were begging for Fangio to get hired and when Fangio got hired, you all were saying that
"Dolphins will have the best defense in the NFL"
"Dolphins will shut out every team"
Well, Fangio is completely garbage and hopefully this game today will make you wish Dolphins never hired Fangio
"Dolphins will have the best defense in the NFL"
"Dolphins will shut out every team"
Well, Fangio is completely garbage and hopefully this game today will make you wish Dolphins never hired Fangio