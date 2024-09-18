Fangio strikes again!

buttonwood
Anyone get a laugh last night at watching Ol Vic poop down his leg at the end of the game? literally the same thing as the Titans game last year. Defensive mastermind..?
Give it up already
You’re a day late and a dollar short
Scrap this thread