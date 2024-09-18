 Fangio strikes again! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fangio strikes again!

Anyone get a laugh last night at watching Ol Vic poop down his leg at the end of the game? literally the same thing as the Titans game last year. Defensive mastermind..?
 
EasyRider said:
Give it up already
You’re a day late and a dollar short

Scrap this thread
Finheaven as approved by EasyRider.
Where only notions approved by the god himself may be posted.

"We do the thinking for you, so you dont have to!"

Fangio sucks. He needs to evolve to adapt or move on. Never a good thing when your opponent knows what you are going to do.
 
Sorry Loser, I don’t live on here like you. Please forgive me for not posting it sooner.
 
