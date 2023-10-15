Fangio vs. Philly

BahamaFinFan78
Last year he was a consultant for them. Is this the game that his defense gets it together and look at least above average?
I doubt it! Plus the Eagles have new coordinators this year so I don't think it will matter much.
So Tua has a good line and really good WRs, is he overrated?I think Hurts is overrated. He’s got a really good line and really good receivers but if Fangio can get some pressure on him he will throw some picks. Eagles defense is no joke, gonna be a really good test for us on both sides of the ball.
As of right now, I'm not comfortable at all with that game...but in the grand scheme of things, it won't kill us if we lose (NFC team and all). I just hope the O can show it can get around 30+ on a good defense and protect the ball. We have a few very key players still unavailable that will massively improve the defense later in the season...as long as we keep taking care of the games we 'should' win, we'll be fine in the long run.Eagles will be a very physical game for us which is the type of team the Dolphins wilted against in Buffalo.
This will be a gut check type game to see if we can hang with the big boys or are just bullies on the more limited teams.
First game this year I’m fully expecting a loss. Their offense is too good and their d-line is unreal. Just don’t see how we’re going to get any rhythm going and our defense will be gassed
Trolling howMods this dude is trolling.
Do y’all remember last week ?
So Tua has a good line and really good WRs, is he overrated?
Dude, get off it Hurts is a very good QB and he makes all the throws
Why can’t people just admit it? It’s ok, no one is gonna slam Tua because of it
