Fangio vs. Philly

Last year he was a consultant for them. Is this the game that his defense gets it together and look at least above average?
 
I doubt it! Plus the Eagles have new coordinators this year so I don’t think it will matter much.
 
To be honest, the only way we’re gonna win this game is if we can put up about 45
Eagles like the Bills are well rounded with physical defenses. At some point they’ll get stops against our O
Our D cannot stop the Eagle offense to keep us in the game unfortunately
 
I think Hurts is overrated. He’s got a really good line and really good receivers but if Fangio can get some pressure on him he will throw some picks. Eagles defense is no joke, gonna be a really good test for us on both sides of the ball.
 
Eagles will be a very physical game for us which is the type of team the Dolphins wilted against in Buffalo.

This will be a gut check type game to see if we can hang with the big boys or are just bullies on the more limited teams.
 
So Tua has a good line and really good WRs, is he overrated?
Dude, get off it Hurts is a very good QB and he makes all the throws
Why can’t people just admit it? It’s ok, no one is gonna slam Tua because of it

IMG_1098.jpeg
 
First game this year I’m fully expecting a loss. Their offense is too good and their d-line is unreal. Just don’t see how we’re going to get any rhythm going and our defense will be gassed
 
As of right now, I'm not comfortable at all with that game...but in the grand scheme of things, it won't kill us if we lose (NFC team and all). I just hope the O can show it can get around 30+ on a good defense and protect the ball. We have a few very key players still unavailable that will massively improve the defense later in the season...as long as we keep taking care of the games we 'should' win, we'll be fine in the long run.

ESPN's matchup predictor has us 57% so there's that.
 
Mods this dude is trolling.

Do y’all remember last week ?
 
I guess Hurts is your favorite player or something because that’s quite the reaction lol. I think he’s overrated, period. That’s my opinion, you can have yours.

He went from barely being a starting QB to the highest paid player in the nfl when he signed the contract. Tua isn’t overrated because he doesn’t have that contract yet and prior to this season the only thing the media talked about were his injuries.
 
