 Fangio vs the D..... is it true? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fangio vs the D..... is it true?

Jeep

Jeep

Premium Member
Joined
Sep 21, 2002
Messages
2,565
Reaction score
233
Age
16
Location
Sunnyvale, CA
I heard from reliable source, Fangio made an pffensive/insulting comment over the radio during the Tenn game that caused the Defense to retaliate by letting the Titans score twice in the 4th quarter.. The way it was told to me is they quit playing just to show up Fangio...

So I ask you... does this have any truth to it?

If so and if I was the Dolphin management, I would be livid with the Defense and would see this as an act of treason... If there is any truth to the story, the Defense threw away the entire season with their temper tantrum... Now I'm not saying the defense shouldnt have gotten pissed or insulted.... if true... I'm just saying... if true... the defense acted inappropriately and should have... could have handled it a little better and with more professionalism..

And if it is true... do you know what Fangio could have said to piss off the players so much?
 
I would seriously doubt that......

I can't believe professional athletes would participate in something like that and there are way too many people involved to keep that under wraps.

Just off season nonsense....
 
Let me see old Vic says some naughty words on the radio to who down below?

This person then calls over the defensive captain (baker?) and says "go tell the rest of the unit Vic says you guys suck worse than your momma after 4 bottles of scotch.

Baker runs back to the huddle and says, "Guys, old Vic wants my momma to suck four bottles of scotch".
 
I would doubt the integrity of the story also.. but have to ask...

Was Fangio really fired?
Why and how can the defense give up 2 game losing touchdowns in such a short period of time?
Could the snippets of the comments by the D players after the announcement of Fangio leaving, give any credence to the story?

This is just something I heard, could not find any additional information on the internet search, so figure I would ask you guys.
 
Jeep said:
I would doubt the integrity of the story also.. but have to ask...

Was Fangio really fired?
Why and how can the defense give up 2 game losing touchdowns in such a short period of time?
Could the snippets of the comments by the D players after the announcement of Fangio leaving, give any credence to the story?

This is just something I heard, could not find any additional information on the internet search, so figure I would ask you guys.
Click to expand...
Something you heard on the internet is your reliable source?

Hahaha 🤣
 
47863cfc40cd6bc9ed7240900878c75c_large.png


Reliable sauce
 
Jeep said:
I heard from reliable source, Fangio made an pffensive/insulting comment over the radio during the Tenn game that caused the Defense to retaliate by letting the Titans score twice in the 4th quarter.. The way it was told to me is they quit playing just to show up Fangio...

So I ask you... does this have any truth to it?

If so and if I was the Dolphin management, I would be livid with the Defense and would see this as an act of treason... If there is any truth to the story, the Defense threw away the entire season with their temper tantrum... Now I'm not saying the defense shouldnt have gotten pissed or insulted.... if true... I'm just saying... if true... the defense acted inappropriately and should have... could have handled it a little better and with more professionalism..

And if it is true... do you know what Fangio could have said to piss off the players so much?
Click to expand...
If this is in fact the case, we all need to renounce our membership as Fins fans. Getting paid millions to play, and getting butthurt because someone else making a ton of money had a disagreement. The fans suffer, I'm sure we've all put in plenty of money to tickets, merchandise for this organization, and I hope this isn't the case because that's just bs to throw a game because of that
 
'reliable source'
Never heard that ever on a fan board
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom