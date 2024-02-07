Fangio vs the D..... is it true?

I heard from reliable source, Fangio made an pffensive/insulting comment over the radio during the Tenn game that caused the Defense to retaliate by letting the Titans score twice in the 4th quarter.. The way it was told to me is they quit playing just to show up Fangio...



So I ask you... does this have any truth to it?



If so and if I was the Dolphin management, I would be livid with the Defense and would see this as an act of treason... If there is any truth to the story, the Defense threw away the entire season with their temper tantrum... Now I'm not saying the defense shouldnt have gotten pissed or insulted.... if true... I'm just saying... if true... the defense acted inappropriately and should have... could have handled it a little better and with more professionalism..



And if it is true... do you know what Fangio could have said to piss off the players so much?