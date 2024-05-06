Fangio Vs. Weaver/McDaniel - A Referendum On Cam Smith And The Defense Overall

As you know Fangio is now the DC in Philadelphia:



-Philadelphia drafted 2 CBs, in the first and second round. Can they understand Fangio's defense and do they get on the field? How do they look? At the same time, how will Cam Smith do for us this year, with the benefit of an extra year and a new DC? We have two ways of figuring out how much of the issue was Cam Smith, and how much of the issue was Fangio?



-Then the other question is how does the Philly defense look outright and relative to last year, and then the same for the Dolphins? Who gets better, and who gets worse? Which team ends up with the better D? Both teams are starting from scratch with a new DC, so a fair compare. Granted, talent levels may be different, I am not sure. But it will be interesting to watch as well.



Any guesses as to how this all plays out?