Fangio Vs. Weaver/McDaniel - A Referendum On Cam Smith And The Defense Overall

As you know Fangio is now the DC in Philadelphia:

-Philadelphia drafted 2 CBs, in the first and second round. Can they understand Fangio's defense and do they get on the field? How do they look? At the same time, how will Cam Smith do for us this year, with the benefit of an extra year and a new DC? We have two ways of figuring out how much of the issue was Cam Smith, and how much of the issue was Fangio?

-Then the other question is how does the Philly defense look outright and relative to last year, and then the same for the Dolphins? Who gets better, and who gets worse? Which team ends up with the better D? Both teams are starting from scratch with a new DC, so a fair compare. Granted, talent levels may be different, I am not sure. But it will be interesting to watch as well.

Any guesses as to how this all plays out?
 
Fangio didn’t want to be here. He accepted the job before realizing the Philadelphia job would come available and spent every minute since then regretting his decision. Cam Smith was the victim of a grumpy, impatient old man who was not invested in this team or this job and who had 0.0% interest in breaking in an over-aggressive rookie cornerback.

Smith is probably going to be very good this year, and Fangio is probably going to be much more patient with the rookies in Philly.

I expect our defense to be better than last year.
 
Those 2 kids could turn out to be the best 2 corners in the history of the NFL he still won't put either one of them on the other teams best receiver when that guy has caught 15 passes in a row for 385 yards!
 
