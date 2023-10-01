Fangio’s Follies

IMAWriter
Resident Curmudgeon
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2006
- Messages
- 1,523
- Reaction score
- 2,046
- Location
- Brentwood(Nashville'burb)TN
Well, the most expensive DC in the NFL apparently has no clue. The Dolphins have now given up 119 points in 4 games. You don’t have to be a mathematician to recognize Tom Olivadotti-style defense when you see it. Fangio has taken “bend but not break” to an entirely different level. Yes, the Dolphins lack the dynamic players on defense that the Bills have, but DAMN!!
I’ll leave it to you folks to embellish.
I’ll leave it to you folks to embellish.