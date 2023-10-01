 Fangio’s Follies | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fangio’s Follies

IMAWriter

IMAWriter

Resident Curmudgeon
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2006
Messages
1,523
Reaction score
2,046
Location
Brentwood(Nashville'burb)TN
Well, the most expensive DC in the NFL apparently has no clue. The Dolphins have now given up 119 points in 4 games. You don’t have to be a mathematician to recognize Tom Olivadotti-style defense when you see it. Fangio has taken “bend but not break” to an entirely different level. Yes, the Dolphins lack the dynamic players on defense that the Bills have, but DAMN!!
I’ll leave it to you folks to embellish.
 
IMAWriter said:
Well, the most expensive DC in the NFL apparently has no clue. The Dolphins have now given up 119 points in 4 games. You don’t have to be a mathematician to recognize Tom Olivadotti-style defense when you see it. Fangio has taken “bend but not break” to an entirely different level. Yes, the Dolphins lack the dynamic players on defense that the Bills have, but DAMN!!
I’ll leave it to you folks to embellish.
Click to expand...
I'm still hopeful it can evolve and improve over the season. If by week 13 or so they still look the same, hang it up.
 
Yep. This is what really bothers me. How it looks a lot like those Olivadotti defenses. Can’t get off the field. Can’t even get to 3rd down. Can hardly ever get to 3rd and long. Plays a nice game once every 4-5 weeks just to keep you guessing. I don’t like it. Get it together coach Vic
 
IMAWriter said:
Well, the most expensive DC in the NFL apparently has no clue. The Dolphins have now given up 119 points in 4 games. You don’t have to be a mathematician to recognize Tom Olivadotti-style defense when you see it. Fangio has taken “bend but not break” to an entirely different level. Yes, the Dolphins lack the dynamic players on defense that the Bills have, but DAMN!!
I’ll leave it to you folks to embellish.
Click to expand...
Boyer was far better last year than Fangio is this year.
 
royalshank said:
Yep. This is what really bothers me. How it looks a lot like those Olivadotti defenses. Can’t get off the field. Can’t even get to 3rd down. Can hardly ever get to 3rd and long. Plays a nice game once every 4-5 weeks just to keep you guessing. I don’t like it. Get it together coach Vic
Click to expand...
He breadcrumbs us. Lol
 
Boyers defense had righted the ship late culminating in it's best performance against Allen.

Today was Allen's best performance against the Dolphins in his career...
 
Can't tell if it's the scheme he uses or not, but his defenses have worked out on other teams. On quite a few plays today, there were Miami defenders completely lost. Maybe players aren't picking it up or coaching staff isn't doing their job.
 
Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills are the 5 games left that are most likely to tell whether the defense is playoff caliber or not.

Of course health, including Ramsey, will play a big factor.

So far, Fangio’s reputation has exceeded his coaching this year.
 
Certainly disappointing, but no reason to be waving the white towel right now. I foresee AVG and Phillips rushing off the edge for the better part of the year, with Chubb spelling them, as that gives us our best pressure potential.

Inside linebacker play is what it is, not much we can do about it at this point. We certainly need to be better in the interior up front to protect these guys. David Long struggles with gap fits and gets washed out of place and the next thing you know the RB is in the secondary. Brandon Jones looked terrible today and looks completely unprepared read: unhealthy) to start.

With Phillips & Elliot back soon, and then hopefully Ramsey by the end of the year, we'll field a far better group.
 
He’s trash, collecting the retirement money!!
The game has passed him by!
 
Somebody correct me if I'm wrong, but it seems like when Vic has gone to a team and taken over that team's defense, if it's a similar scheme to his, that defense does pretty good his first year and the years after. But, when he's had to overhaul the entire scheme, that first year has been average/mediocre...usually that 2nd year and the years afterwards has been when that teams' defense has been a top tier defense.
 
royalshank said:
Yep. This is what really bothers me. How it looks a lot like those Olivadotti defenses. Can’t get off the field. Can’t even get to 3rd down. Can hardly ever get to 3rd and long. Plays a nice game once every 4-5 weeks just to keep you guessing. I don’t like it. Get it together coach Vic
Click to expand...

Yep, I started having the Olivadotti nightmares week 1 with this guy. I just hope McD doesn’t pull a Shula and keep this guy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom