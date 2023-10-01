Fangio’s Follies

Certainly disappointing, but no reason to be waving the white towel right now. I foresee AVG and Phillips rushing off the edge for the better part of the year, with Chubb spelling them, as that gives us our best pressure potential.



Inside linebacker play is what it is, not much we can do about it at this point. We certainly need to be better in the interior up front to protect these guys. David Long struggles with gap fits and gets washed out of place and the next thing you know the RB is in the secondary. Brandon Jones looked terrible today and looks completely unprepared read: unhealthy) to start.



With Phillips & Elliot back soon, and then hopefully Ramsey by the end of the year, we'll field a far better group.