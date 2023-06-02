Fangio's Hunch about AVG

dolfan91
Looks like Fangio's vision is paying off.
It's crazy isn't it? Last years punt block vs the Bears and the scoop and score vs the Rams (Tua's first game I believe) come to mind. He needs more playing time.Always liked AVG.....the guy makes plays when he's out there
i think id rather keep him on the edge and let him continue to develop and go buy a backup at inside but