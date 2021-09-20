Fans listed as 'Questionable' on Week 3 Injury Report

I have read, watched, and listened to so much from Dolphins fans over the past 12 hours. From right here on Finheaven and the interwebs on social media, to the multiple podcasts and video shows.



Going back to the early 2000s, it is EXACTLY the same response after EVERY loss, and EXACTLY the same response after EVERY win...



Fire everyone. Cut everyone. Trade everyone. Sell the team. Move the team. Change the uniforms. Should've drafted so-and-so. Shouldn't have cut so-and-so.



But in Week 2?



Well, it appears the fan base, for the most part, is very hurt by the 35-0 result in Miami for the Fins' home opener vs the Bills. So hurt, that many are starting, already, to question their fandom and the entire team.



All I will say is this:



I am embarrassed to be a Dolphins fan after today's loss. It's not because Miami lost badly to a better team.



It's from reading, listening, and watching the Fins fanbase during and after the game.



So, I am manually adding the Miami fanbase to the Injury Report for Week 3 vs the Raiders. Fans are listed as 'questionable'. They might not be ready for the game this week. Their loyalty is day to day.



That is all.