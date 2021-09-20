 Fans listed as 'Questionable' on Week 3 Injury Report | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fans listed as 'Questionable' on Week 3 Injury Report

I have read, watched, and listened to so much from Dolphins fans over the past 12 hours. From right here on Finheaven and the interwebs on social media, to the multiple podcasts and video shows.

Going back to the early 2000s, it is EXACTLY the same response after EVERY loss, and EXACTLY the same response after EVERY win...

Fire everyone. Cut everyone. Trade everyone. Sell the team. Move the team. Change the uniforms. Should've drafted so-and-so. Shouldn't have cut so-and-so.

But in Week 2?

Well, it appears the fan base, for the most part, is very hurt by the 35-0 result in Miami for the Fins' home opener vs the Bills. So hurt, that many are starting, already, to question their fandom and the entire team.

All I will say is this:

I am embarrassed to be a Dolphins fan after today's loss. It's not because Miami lost badly to a better team.

It's from reading, listening, and watching the Fins fanbase during and after the game.

So, I am manually adding the Miami fanbase to the Injury Report for Week 3 vs the Raiders. Fans are listed as 'questionable'. They might not be ready for the game this week. Their loyalty is day to day.

That is all.
 
So because you misunderstand where the frustration comes from and casually dismiss it as “standard overreaction” but man. This is a much different loss. This was a big test in year three of a rebuild AND WE TOOK A HISTORICAL BEATDOWN.

We broke a 66 year old record. And you’re sitting here saying the fanbase is who should be embarrassed. I disagree. I’d be embarrassed if I was so publicly bad at my
Job that I was genuinely seeing these tackles and saying “yes, that’s a playoff group”

I’m sorry, but no.
 
Did you even read what I wrote?

I'm not misunderstanding anything.

Jesus Christ, when are you people going to fvcking read a post without re-wording it to justify your own "point".

I didn't provide one single objective point in this thread's opening body about the team's play.

I'm talking about how this fan base behaves. Wishing knee cap hits on Allen after he clearly played better than our QB(s). Saying that the O line needs to be taken out back and shot. Calling Tua a "glass pu55y" for taking a huge shot in the ribs.. etc..

So, you are the one that misunderstood.

Our fanbase is a disgrace. If you disagree, then that's your right to. But don't jump in this thread saying 5hit just to be Devil's Advocate.

Wise up for fvck's sake.
 
