Fans Of Patriots' Rivals Travel To Florida Spa Where Robert Kraft Allegedly Solicited Sex

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/patr...pa-where-robert-kraft-allegedly-solicited-sex

Robert-Kraft-Spa4.jpg


I am a Jets fan, so I’m here to take a picture,” a Long Island, New York man named Steve, 51, told The New York Post while on holiday. “It’s so sad — you’re reading all this stuff, and Kraft was contributing to all of this.”

Robert Kraft, 77, faces charges of soliciting a prostitute after he was twice videotaped in a sex act at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Florida between Jan. 18 and Jan. 22, police said Friday.

Robert-Kraft-Spa1.jpg
 
I think they need to buy a life
 
Wait, is that second pic of Rex Ryan after getting a little "foot rub"??
 
It seems that the spa is benefiting from having customers who support the Patriots' opponents. A negative reputation can sometimes attract more business, don't you think? Lol!
 
