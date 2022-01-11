 Fans Should be pi$$ed at Flo, not appreciative | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fans Should be pi$$ed at Flo, not appreciative

Flo’s ego derailed the teams progress. If there is truth to any of the rumours his bull$hit behaviour in regards to the players and the coaching staff, he was a detriment to the success of this team… he’s paid millions to coach, and to get the best out of his players… instead, if these rumours are accurate, he became a petulant child about his situation, instead of doing what was best for the team, he pushed his own agenda, and did it at the expense of his players, coaches, fans and cost this team wins this year… Flo and the organization owe the fan base an explanation, however I know that would never happen… so fu$k him for putting the loyal fans of this team in this situation yet again….
 
I like you as a poster but I can’t take your position here. Flores coached how he was taught, right or wrong he stuck to his beliefs and what he knew. He had faults but no one can tell me he wasn’t trying to win
 
Flores sucks. Great guy, bad head coach. Tua is MUCH better off without him.
 
Isn't every NFL coach trying to win? Some suck but Id assume that's one of their few common traits.
 
Appreciate it… maybe my thread is coming off the wrong way- I’m not saying I think he was trying to lose, but that possibly his own agenda or beliefs, compromised the team…
 
Well, according to the media we made a huge and I mean HUGE mistake. As I said already… it’s out of our control. One thing I’m starting to learn as a Dolphins fan is DYSFUNCTION!! But I am not an advocate for Flores even though I do appreciate his efforts and commend him for everything he’s tried to do for this team I am a advocate for The dolphins first and foremost.
 
I think the determining factor for whether I agree with any of this is whether or not Flores was the source for the Watson nonsense. If he was the source, then yes, he was petulant and he harmed the team.
 
I'm not going to be mad at a guy based on rumors. Like the old saying goes there are 3 sides to every story your side, their side, and the truth.
 
If the players loved him… the whole team seemed to love him. What of his behavior was a detriment? He seems to be revered by his team.

If we are being real i bet Tua is the only one remotely happy to see him gone?

He dont owe us anything, he coached as best he could. First time coach and he had this team playing lights out at times. You live and learn.

Wish it went differently but i appreciate what he did for us.
 
TannDaMan17

TannDaMan17

Practice Squad
Joined
Nov 16, 2016
Messages
2,618
Reaction score
1,877
The smartest one in the media is Marcellus Wiley, he knows what’s up. The rest of them just go with the flo…
 
